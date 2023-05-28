Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

mAY 28, 2023

Salman-Ajay: Celebs who wear gemstones

Gemstones are precious gems which are considered to have healing properties and be the reason of people's success

Image : Pexels

Gemstones

After being suggested by an astrologer, Big B started wearing gemstone rings. His rings denote huge success and removes negativity

Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Bebo is often seen wearing a red coral ring at events or movies which signifies success and career growth

Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

Kareena Kapoor

Shilpa's mom had suggested her to carry a gemstone ring. She believes that she owes her success to the gemstones

Image : Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Ajay started wearing gemstones when his career wasn't going well. He believes that gemstone has changed his life

Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Ajay Devgn

Salman's attire never lacks his precious turquoise stone in a silver metal chain. He considers it as good luck and never takes it off

Image : Salman Khan’s Instagarm

Salman Khan

The former Miss world wears a blue sapphire ring and believes gemstones bring prosperity and beauty

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Aishwarya Rai

Ekta is a strong believer in gemstones and their power. She owns various stones from red coral to yellow sapphire and many more

Image : Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram

Ekta Kapoor

Sanjay is a strong believer in gemstones and is often seen wearing a yellow sapphire ring

Image : Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram

Sanjay Dutt

Following his father's footsteps, Abhishek also wears emerald and sapphire rings which have brought a great change in his life

Image : Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here