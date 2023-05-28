mAY 28, 2023
Salman-Ajay: Celebs who wear gemstones
Gemstones are precious gems which are considered to have healing properties and be the reason of people's success
Image : Pexels
Gemstones
After being suggested by an astrologer, Big B started wearing gemstone rings. His rings denote huge success and removes negativity
Image : Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Bebo is often seen wearing a red coral ring at events or movies which signifies success and career growth
Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Shilpa's mom had suggested her to carry a gemstone ring. She believes that she owes her success to the gemstones
Image : Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Ajay started wearing gemstones when his career wasn't going well. He believes that gemstone has changed his life
Image : Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn
Salman's attire never lacks his precious turquoise stone in a silver metal chain. He considers it as good luck and never takes it off
Image : Salman Khan’s Instagarm
Salman Khan
The former Miss world wears a blue sapphire ring and believes gemstones bring prosperity and beauty
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
Ekta is a strong believer in gemstones and their power. She owns various stones from red coral to yellow sapphire and many more
Image : Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram
Ekta Kapoor
Sanjay is a strong believer in gemstones and is often seen wearing a yellow sapphire ring
Image : Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Following his father's footsteps, Abhishek also wears emerald and sapphire rings which have brought a great change in his life
Image : Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan
