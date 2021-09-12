Salman and Katrina's films together Sep 12, 2021
MAINE PYAAR KYUN KIYA
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif first starred together in David Dhawan's romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)
The film was sheer entertainment and was well received by the public
PARTNER
The two then appeared in the 2007 romantic film Partner, alongside Govinda and Lara Dutta
This film was inspired by the 2005 American film Hitch, and it was a box office triumph
In 2008, they starred in the film Yuvvraaj, which was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai
YUVVRAAJ
"Tu Meri Dost Hai" was one of the most popular songs from the film, and audiences adored their chemistry together
EK THA TIGER
Ek Tha Tiger, starring the dynamic duo, was released in August 2012 by Yash Raj Films
The audience adored everything about this film, from the incredible action scenes to the sizzling chemistry of the actors
The sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger was titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai.' It released in the year 2017
TIGER ZINDA HAI
The duo's dialogue delivery and action-packed sequences left the crowd speechless
The duo then appeared in the 2019 film, Bharat, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar
BHARAT
The picture received mixed reviews, but the duo is at their finest when they are together, and the crowd liked their acting
For more updates on Bollywood, Follow Pinkvilla