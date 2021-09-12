Salman and Katrina's films together

Sep 12, 2021

MAINE PYAAR KYUN KIYA

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif first starred together in David Dhawan's romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)

The film was sheer entertainment and was well received by the public

PARTNER

The two then appeared in the 2007 romantic film Partner, alongside Govinda and Lara Dutta

This film was inspired by the 2005 American film Hitch, and it was a box office triumph

In 2008, they starred in the film Yuvvraaj, which was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai

YUVVRAAJ

"Tu Meri Dost Hai" was one of the most popular songs from the film, and audiences adored their chemistry together

EK THA TIGER

Ek Tha Tiger, starring the dynamic duo, was released in August 2012 by Yash Raj Films

The audience adored everything about this film, from the incredible action scenes to the sizzling chemistry of the actors

The sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger was titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai.' It released in the year 2017

TIGER ZINDA HAI

The duo's dialogue delivery and action-packed sequences left the crowd speechless

The duo then appeared in the 2019 film, Bharat, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

BHARAT

The picture received mixed reviews, but the duo is at their finest when they are together, and the crowd liked their acting

