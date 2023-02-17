FEB 17, 2023

Heading 3

Salman-Anushka: Celebs who are foodies

The actress has proclaimed her love for food time and again 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

From delicious home-cooked meals to indulging in ghee biryanis, she loves to relish and savour them all

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress has always expressed her love for food and revealed her favourite food is dal chawal, dahi chawal, pizza, moong daal halwa and aloo

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

She maintains a healthy relationship with food

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty is widely known for being a health freak but she is also a huge foodie and loves to have her choicest delicacies on her cheat days

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

 Shilpa Shetty

The actress is a fitness freak but can eat a whole bowl of butter chicken made by her mother

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The actor’s love for biryani is not a secret.
he also loves kebabs and modaks

Image: Pinkvilla

Salman Khan

He loves to indulge in Mughlai food such as Shahi Rogan Josh and Biryani

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan

The actor is vegetarian and is crazy about Chinese food

Image: Pinkvilla 

Shahid Kapoor

