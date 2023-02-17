FEB 17, 2023
Salman-Anushka: Celebs who are foodies
The actress has proclaimed her love for food time and again
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
From delicious home-cooked meals to indulging in ghee biryanis, she loves to relish and savour them all
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
The actress has always expressed her love for food and revealed her favourite food is dal chawal, dahi chawal, pizza, moong daal halwa and aloo
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
She maintains a healthy relationship with food
Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty is widely known for being a health freak but she is also a huge foodie and loves to have her choicest delicacies on her cheat days
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
The actress is a fitness freak but can eat a whole bowl of butter chicken made by her mother
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
The actor’s love for biryani is not a secret.
he also loves kebabs and modaks
Image: Pinkvilla
Salman Khan
He loves to indulge in Mughlai food such as Shahi Rogan Josh and Biryani
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan
The actor is vegetarian and is crazy about Chinese food
Image: Pinkvilla
Shahid Kapoor
