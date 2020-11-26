Salman to Kangana: Stars’ hidden talents

Kangana Ranaut is a brilliant actress
Besides acting, Kangana is also a great poet
Sonaksha Sinha is a painter and has studied fashion
We all are aware about Akshay Kumar's love for martial arts, but he is also a great cook and knows photography
Aamir Khan is a great chess player
Apart from being an amazing actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi is also a good poet
Kiara Advani is a multi-talented actress
She has great sketching skills
Boman Irani is a professional photographer
Salman Khan is a talented painter
Riteish Deshmukh was earlier an architect and has designed Shah Rukh Khan's office