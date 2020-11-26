Salman to Kangana: Stars’ hidden talents

Kangana Ranaut is a brilliant actress

Besides acting, Kangana is also a great poet

Sonaksha Sinha is a painter and has studied fashion

We all are aware about Akshay Kumar's love for martial arts, but he is also a great cook and knows photography

Aamir Khan is a great chess player

Apart from being an amazing actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi is also a good poet

Kiara Advani is a multi-talented actress

She has great sketching skills

Boman Irani is a professional photographer

Salman Khan is a talented painter

Riteish Deshmukh was earlier an architect and has designed Shah Rukh Khan's office

