Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 13, 2024

Salman Khan announces his next film


Megastar Salman Khan enjoys a mammoth fan following all over the world. The actor has surprised his fans with a mega-announcement 

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

On Tuesday, Salman Khan officially announced his next movie, which is set to be directed by South Director AR Murugadoss 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The Announcement

Best known for helming Ghajini, Holiday, and Darbar, AR Murugadoss is a popular name from South Cinema 

Image: IMDb

AR Murugadoss

Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the project. He has called it the most ambitious film to date 

The Producer

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Reportedly, the yet-untitled project is touted to be a heavy-budget movie. It is rumored to be made for 400 Crores 

Heavy Budget

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The Salman Khan film with AR Murugadoss is a big-scale action thriller drama

The Genre

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The film goes on floors in the Summer of 2024 with a marathon schedule that will go on till the end of the year at several global locations 

Shooting

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The makers are planning to shoot the movie in Portugal and other parts of Europe 

Shoot Locations

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The title of the movie and the leading lady have yet to be officially revealed. Meanwhile, there have been several rumors doing rounds on social media that the film is titled DEVIL 

Title & Leading Lady

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Release Date

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The announcement has stirred up the buzz among the fans. The movie is officially announced to hit the screens on Eid 2025 

