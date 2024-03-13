Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 13, 2024
Salman Khan announces his next film
Megastar Salman Khan enjoys a mammoth fan following all over the world. The actor has surprised his fans with a mega-announcement
Salman Khan
On Tuesday, Salman Khan officially announced his next movie, which is set to be directed by South Director AR Murugadoss
The Announcement
Best known for helming Ghajini, Holiday, and Darbar, AR Murugadoss is a popular name from South Cinema
AR Murugadoss
Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the project. He has called it the most ambitious film to date
The Producer
Reportedly, the yet-untitled project is touted to be a heavy-budget movie. It is rumored to be made for 400 Crores
Heavy Budget
The Salman Khan film with AR Murugadoss is a big-scale action thriller drama
The Genre
The film goes on floors in the Summer of 2024 with a marathon schedule that will go on till the end of the year at several global locations
Shooting
The makers are planning to shoot the movie in Portugal and other parts of Europe
Shoot Locations
The title of the movie and the leading lady have yet to be officially revealed. Meanwhile, there have been several rumors doing rounds on social media that the film is titled DEVIL
Title & Leading Lady
Release Date
The announcement has stirred up the buzz among the fans. The movie is officially announced to hit the screens on Eid 2025
