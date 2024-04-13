Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 13, 2024

Salman Khan locked title of his next film


Megastar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following and is known for box-office hysteria during his releases

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Eid has become a synonym for Salman Khan movies over the years. The actor has seen unprecedented success during this period 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Eid & Salman

Eid 2024 couldn't see the comeback of Bhaijaan but the actor assured his fans that he will regain his favourite release spot with his next biggie 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Eid 2024

Salman Khan recently announced his reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala on an exciting action drama 

Next Biggie?

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

On Eid day, Bhaijaan announced the title of his film with Nadiadwala. His next big release is officially titled ‘Sikandar’ 

Title

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Popular South director AR Murugadoss is helming Salman Khan’s Sikandar 

Director

Image: AR Murugadoss’ Instagram

The movie will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home production on a whopping budget of 400 Crores 

Budget

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

The shooting of Sikandar is likely to start in May 2024. The movie is presently in the pre-production stage 

Shooting details

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

AR Murugadoss is busy in bringing an ensemble cast for the Salman Khan starrer. A South actress is likely to play the female lead 

Casting underway

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Release Date

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

Sikandar will mark the comeback of Salman Khan at the box office. It is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2025 

