Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 13, 2024
Salman Khan locked title of his next film
Megastar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following and is known for box-office hysteria during his releases
Eid has become a synonym for Salman Khan movies over the years. The actor has seen unprecedented success during this period
Eid 2024 couldn't see the comeback of Bhaijaan but the actor assured his fans that he will regain his favourite release spot with his next biggie
Salman Khan recently announced his reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala on an exciting action drama
On Eid day, Bhaijaan announced the title of his film with Nadiadwala. His next big release is officially titled ‘Sikandar’
Popular South director AR Murugadoss is helming Salman Khan’s Sikandar
The movie will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home production on a whopping budget of 400 Crores
Budget
The shooting of Sikandar is likely to start in May 2024. The movie is presently in the pre-production stage
AR Murugadoss is busy in bringing an ensemble cast for the Salman Khan starrer. A South actress is likely to play the female lead
Sikandar will mark the comeback of Salman Khan at the box office. It is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2025
