Salman Khan movies that are remakes

Megastar Salman Khan enjoys a cult fan following. The actor has recently completed 35 years in the film Industry. Out of total 84 movies in his career, the actor did 16 South remakes. Take a look at the list-
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The 2009 released action drama film, Wanted, turns out to be a career changing film for Salman Khan. The actor saw a new turn in his career with the Hindi remake of South film, Pokiri
Wanted
Image: IMDb
Ready was an out-an-out comedy film with a blockbuster verdict. The film was a remake of a telugu film of the same name
Ready
Image: IMDb
Directed by late director Siddiqui, Bodyguard was the official hindi remake of a malayalam film of the same name. The Salman Khan starrer turns out to be a big hit at the box office
Bodyguard
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan's Jai Ho was a remake of Chiranjeevi's blockbuster film, Stalin. The film entered 100 Crores club at the box office but couldn't live up to the expectations of Salman Khan fans
Jai Ho
Image: IMDb
The directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick is the official hindi remake of a telugu movie of the same name. The film is renewed for a sequel
Kick
Image: IMDb
The recently released Salman Khan film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan couldn't able to do well at the box office. It was a remake of a tamil film, Veeram
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Many people didn't know that Salman Khan's Tere Naam was also a remake. The Satish Kaushik directorial romantic drama was the hindi remake of a tamil film, Sethu
Tere Naam
Image: IMDb
The adult comedy starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan was the hindi remake of a tamil film, Charlie Chaplin. The film is renewed for a sequel
No Entry
Image: IMDb
Apart from these, Salman Khan's other movies including Judwa, Biwi No.1, Love, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Bandhan, Hello Brother, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Kyon Ki are the official remakes of South movies