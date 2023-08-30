Heading 3

August 30, 2023

Salman Khan movies that are remakes

Megastar Salman Khan enjoys a cult fan following. The actor has recently completed 35 years in the film Industry. Out of total 84 movies in his career, the actor did 16 South remakes. Take a look at the list-

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The 2009 released action drama film, Wanted, turns out to be a career changing film for Salman Khan. The actor saw a new turn in his career with the Hindi remake of South film, Pokiri

 Wanted

Image: IMDb

Ready was an out-an-out comedy film with a blockbuster verdict. The film was a remake of a telugu film of the same name

Ready 

Image: IMDb

Directed by late director Siddiqui, Bodyguard was the official hindi remake of a malayalam film of the same name. The Salman Khan starrer turns out to be a big hit at the box office

Bodyguard

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan's Jai Ho was a remake of Chiranjeevi's blockbuster film, Stalin. The film entered 100 Crores club at the box office but couldn't live up to the expectations of Salman Khan fans

Jai Ho

Image: IMDb

The directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick is the official hindi remake of a telugu movie of the same name. The film is renewed for a sequel

Kick 

Image: IMDb

The recently released Salman Khan film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan couldn't able to do well at the box office. It was a remake of a tamil film, Veeram

 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Many people didn't know that Salman Khan's Tere Naam was also a remake. The Satish Kaushik directorial romantic drama was the hindi remake of a tamil film, Sethu

Tere Naam

Image: IMDb

The adult comedy starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan was the hindi remake of a tamil film, Charlie Chaplin. The film is renewed for a sequel

 No Entry

Image: IMDb

Apart from these, Salman Khan's other movies including Judwa, Biwi No.1, Love, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Bandhan, Hello Brother, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Kyon Ki are the official remakes of South movies

Other South Remakes

Image: IMDb

