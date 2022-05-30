Heading 3
Salman Khan’s wonderful family photos
MAY 30, 2022
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman had shared a love-filled selfie with his mother Salma Khan wherein he was seen lying with his head in her lap. He captioned it as, “Maa ki godh …. Jannat”
Salman Khan’s heaven
Video: Salman Khan Instagram
This video had Salman Khan having a fun time while playing with Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan
Playtime with Arhaan
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman treated fans with a beautiful selfie wherein he was seen posing with his father Salim Khan
Selfie with Dad
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman and Nirvan made for a handsome chacha-bhatija duo as they were seen taking a walk together
Having Nirvan’s back
Video: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan were seen shaking a leg together during the Christmas party.
Grooving with brothers
Image: Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram
This adorable pic had Salman Khan holding his niece Ayat in his arms soon after her birth and he was over the moon. He was also accompanied by his mother Salma
Video: Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram
Salman was seen having a lovely time with little Ahil and he was singing for his nephew
Salman turns singer for Ahil
Video: Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram
This video will melt your heart as Salman was showering Ayat with kisses
All about unconditional love
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman was seen posing with his brothers Arbaaz, Sohail, nephews, and brother in laws as they flaunted their respective rakhis
Flaunting Rakhi
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman treated fans with a perfect family pic featuring the entire Khan-daan. The superstar holding niece Ayat in his arms and their bond makes us go aww
Perfect family pic
