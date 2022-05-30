Heading 3

Salman Khan’s wonderful family photos

Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman had shared a love-filled selfie with his mother Salma Khan wherein he was seen lying with his head in her lap. He captioned it as, “Maa ki godh …. Jannat”

Salman Khan’s heaven

Video: Salman Khan Instagram

This video had Salman Khan having a fun time while playing with Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan

Playtime with Arhaan

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman treated fans with a beautiful selfie wherein he was seen posing with his father Salim Khan

Selfie with Dad

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman and Nirvan made for a handsome chacha-bhatija duo as they were seen taking a walk together

Having Nirvan’s back

Video: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan were seen shaking a leg together during the Christmas party.

Grooving with brothers

Image: Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

This adorable pic had Salman Khan holding his niece Ayat in his arms soon after her birth and he was over the moon. He was also accompanied by his mother Salma

Welcoming Ayat

Video: Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

Salman was seen having a lovely time with little Ahil and he was singing for his nephew

Salman turns singer for Ahil

Video: Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

This video will melt your heart as Salman was showering Ayat with kisses

All about unconditional love

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman was seen posing with his brothers Arbaaz, Sohail, nephews, and brother in laws as they flaunted their respective rakhis

Flaunting Rakhi

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman treated fans with a perfect family pic featuring the entire Khan-daan. The superstar holding niece Ayat in his arms and their bond makes us go aww

Perfect family pic

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kartik Aaryan is a total heartthrob

Click Here