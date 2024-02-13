Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
Salman Khan said ‘No’ to Prem Ki Shaadi?
Megastar Salman Khan keeps himself in headlines for various reasons. Although, this time the news might irk his fans a bit
Salman Khan
Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 and he was supposed to begin his next project soon
Last Release
The actor was in talks with Sooraj Barjatya for a long time to collaborate on a big family drama
Prem Ki Shaadi
As per latest media reports, Salman Khan backed out from the Rajshri Film, tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi due to creative differences
Didn't Materialize
The duo has decided to not go ahead with this film but they are planning something bigger than Prem Ki Shaadi
Bigger Plans
As per reports, Sooraj Barjatya is now considering a young actor to play the lead in Prem Ki Shaadi. The title might also be changed
New Actor
Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh are the front runners to bag the film
Varun Or Ranveer
Salman Khan shares a close bond with Sooraj Barjatya as they both marked their debut with Maine Pyaar Kiya and wrote history
Salman-Barjatya
Iconic Jodi
Other than that, they had also worked on Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
Work Front
Salman Khan is teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala after 10 years on an action-thriller. It will be directed by AR Murugadoss
