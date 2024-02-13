Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Salman Khan said ‘No’ to Prem Ki Shaadi?

Megastar Salman Khan keeps himself in headlines for various reasons. Although, this time the news might irk his fans a bit 

Salman Khan 

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 and he was supposed to begin his next project soon

Last Release 

The actor was in talks with Sooraj Barjatya for a long time to collaborate on a big family drama 

Prem Ki Shaadi 

As per latest media reports, Salman Khan backed out from the Rajshri Film, tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi due to creative differences 

Didn't Materialize

The duo has decided to not go ahead with this film but they are planning something bigger than Prem Ki Shaadi 

Bigger Plans 

As per reports, Sooraj Barjatya is now considering a young actor to play the lead in Prem Ki Shaadi. The title might also be changed 

New Actor

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh are the front runners to bag the film

Varun Or Ranveer 

Salman Khan shares a close bond with Sooraj Barjatya as they both marked their debut with Maine Pyaar Kiya and wrote history 

Salman-Barjatya 

Iconic Jodi 

Other than that, they had also worked on Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo 

Work Front 

Salman Khan is teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala after 10 years on an action-thriller. It will be directed by AR Murugadoss 

