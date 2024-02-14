Heading 3

Salman Khan teams up with AR Murugadoss

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a cult fan base. The actor has been ruling the industry for the last 30 years 

Salman Khan

He was last seen in Tiger 3 and is now gearing up for his next venture

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Salman Khan has signed a big-scale action thriller which will go on floors very soon

The untitled project marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala after 10 years. They had earlier worked together on Kick 

The movie will be directed by South filmmaker AR Murugadoss. He is known for helming Ghajini, Holiday, Darbar, and many others 

The untitled action thriller will reportedly be made on a huge budget of 400 Crores. The subject is fascinating and Murugadoss knows very well how to present his stars 

Touted to be Sajid Nadiadwala's most ambitious project, it will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India 

The movie is expected to go on floors in Summer 2024 with a marathon schedule that will go on till the end of the year

The team is eyeing worldwide release on Eid 2025 as of now

Besides this big-ticket action thriller, Salman Khan has locked The Bull with Vishnuvardhan and Tiger VS Pathaan with Siddharth Anand 

