Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
Salman Khan teams up with AR Murugadoss
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a cult fan base. The actor has been ruling the industry for the last 30 years
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
He was last seen in Tiger 3 and is now gearing up for his next venture
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Last Film
Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Salman Khan has signed a big-scale action thriller which will go on floors very soon
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Reports
The untitled project marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala after 10 years. They had earlier worked together on Kick
Reunion
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
The movie will be directed by South filmmaker AR Murugadoss. He is known for helming Ghajini, Holiday, Darbar, and many others
Direction
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
The untitled action thriller will reportedly be made on a huge budget of 400 Crores. The subject is fascinating and Murugadoss knows very well how to present his stars
Reported Budget
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Touted to be Sajid Nadiadwala's most ambitious project, it will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India
Shoot locations
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
The movie is expected to go on floors in Summer 2024 with a marathon schedule that will go on till the end of the year
Shooting timelines
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
The team is eyeing worldwide release on Eid 2025 as of now
Release Date
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Other Projects
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Besides this big-ticket action thriller, Salman Khan has locked The Bull with Vishnuvardhan and Tiger VS Pathaan with Siddharth Anand
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.