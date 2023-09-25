Heading 3

Salman Khan to bring 'Tiger Ka Message'

Known for his cult fan following and megastardom, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film very soon 

Salman Khan

The much-awaited spy action-drama, Tiger 3 is all set to mark the return of Salman Khan aka Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger on the big screen after two blockbuster installments

Tiger 3

Over the last few weeks, fans have been in riot mode while trending We Want Tiger 3 Teaser on social media. Finally, the team has decided to unveil the curtain for something very exciting

The Trend 

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that on YRF’s Foundation Day, the birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra will reveal ‘Tiger Ka Message’, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3

Tiger Ka Message

A close source to the development reported, "The video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will feature Salman Khan as the agent Tiger delivering an important message." Reportedly, Tiger Ka Message is coming on September 27th

The OG YRF Spy

"Salman Khan is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe and has played a crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all the eyes are now on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF Spy Universe," the source concluded 

Promotions Begin

Tiger Ka Message is expected to give the viewers a glimpse into the world of Tiger 3, which eventually leads to the trailer of this action-packed thriller. Tiger 3 promotions will begin from September 27 with this message video

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) is considered the pioneer of YRF Spy Universe followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). With a 100% blockbuster record, Spy Universe is the biggest movie universe of the Indian Cinema right now

100% Success Ratio

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer brings Emraan Hashmi in a ruthless villain avatar. An official announcement about the same is yet awaited

The Villain

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, the Salman Khan-led film Tiger 3 is coming on Diwali 2023

Release Date

