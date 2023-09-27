Salman Khan unveils Tiger Ka Message

Salman Khan released the first promo of Tiger 3 titled ‘Tiger Ka Message leaving fans in awe with his return in the iconic spy character
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The 1-minute 48-second video titled Tiger Ka Message has been unveiled by Salman Khan on social media. Fans went gaga as soon as it dropped
Tiger Ka Message
Video: Salman Khan's Instagram
Salman Khan proves yet again why he owns this space. The short promo explores the emotional and fierce sides of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger
Image: IMDb
How's the video?
According to the promo, Salman Khan's character Tiger has been labeled as a traitor and the country starts debating about his betrayal. Is he a traitor or a Patriotic? We will get to know in the film
Traitor
Image: IMDb
The Dialogue
Image: IMDb
Salman Khan is known for one-liners. He has some iconic dialogues in the filmography. In the shared promo, his dialogue, Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahi, Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahi went viral in no time
The Action
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The action set pieces have always been the talk of the town for YRF's spy universe movies and Salman Khan is known for pulling off high-octane actions. The promo shows the actor nailing unimaginable action sequences with so much ease in the last 30 seconds
The Starcast
Image: IMDb
Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly doing a cameo in the film. However, the promo features Salman Khan alone fighting against the enemies
Maneesh Sharma directed the film while it was produced by Aditya Chopra. It is the fifth film of the YRF spy universe
Makers
Image: IMDb
Tiger 3 is all set to release on Diwali 2023. It is expected to smash all the box office records set by Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2
Release Date
Image: IMDb
After the release of Tiger 3, Salman Khan is heading for the shooting of his next film, reportedly with Karan Johar. The army-based action film will be directed by Vishnuvardhan