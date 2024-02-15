Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Salman Khan's blockbuster movies

A romantic saga that marked Salman’s debut alongside Bhagyashree 

 Maine Pyaar Kia

Image: IMDb

Patthar ke phool is the love story of a police officer and the daughter of a well-known criminal. The film has Raveena and Salman in lead roles 

Image: IMDb

Patthar Ke Phool 

A Suraj Barjatya family film that broke all records of success in 1991 

Image: IMDb

 Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

A tale of 2 brothers infused with reincarnation, revenge and love. The film starred Kajol, Shahrukh, Mamta Kulkarni and Salman in lead roles

Karan Arjun

Image: IMDb

A college romance with iconic songs, a cute love story and angst. The cast of the film includes Salman, Kajol and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles

Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya

Image: IMDb

A Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with unrequited love, romance and tragedy

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Image: IMDb

This film guarantees full-on laughter riot with an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Datta and Esha Deol along with Salman Khan 

No Entry

Image: IMDb

A heart-touching tale of a 6-year-old Pakistani girl and an Indian stranger’s bonding when the girl goes missing in foreign land

 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 

Image: IMDb

A wrestler’s tale who plans to comeback by defeating all odds

Sultan

Image: IMDb

Tiger Franchise

Image: IMDb

With 3 blockbusters, the Tiger franchise revolves around Tiger and Zoya and their struggles as RAW and ISI agent respectively 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here