FEBRUARY 15, 2024
Salman Khan's blockbuster movies
A romantic saga that marked Salman’s debut alongside Bhagyashree
Maine Pyaar Kia
Patthar ke phool is the love story of a police officer and the daughter of a well-known criminal. The film has Raveena and Salman in lead roles
Patthar Ke Phool
A Suraj Barjatya family film that broke all records of success in 1991
Hum Aapke Hain Kaun
A tale of 2 brothers infused with reincarnation, revenge and love. The film starred Kajol, Shahrukh, Mamta Kulkarni and Salman in lead roles
Karan Arjun
A college romance with iconic songs, a cute love story and angst. The cast of the film includes Salman, Kajol and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles
Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya
A Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with unrequited love, romance and tragedy
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
This film guarantees full-on laughter riot with an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Datta and Esha Deol along with Salman Khan
No Entry
A heart-touching tale of a 6-year-old Pakistani girl and an Indian stranger’s bonding when the girl goes missing in foreign land
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
A wrestler’s tale who plans to comeback by defeating all odds
Sultan
Tiger Franchise
With 3 blockbusters, the Tiger franchise revolves around Tiger and Zoya and their struggles as RAW and ISI agent respectively
