Salman Khan’s Highest Grossers

A heart-touching story of a little girl finding her way back home with the help of Salman Khan. The Kabir Khan directorial grossed 921 crores at the global box office.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
A heartbroken wrestler returns to the ring to win back the love of his life. The movie is intense and tear-jerking. Sultan scored 609 crores at the box office.
Sultan
An action-packed sequel to the hit film, Tiger Zinda Hai reunites Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on screen. The movie grossed 562 crores at the global box office.
Tiger Zinda Hai
The audience rushed to the theaters to watch Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor on screen together. The family drama collected 402 crores.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Salman Khan as Devil got the fans hooked to their seats. The movie also starred Jacline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda. The movie scored 384 crores at the box office.
Kick
The first movie of the Tiger franchise was loved by the audience immensely. With Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the movie also produced some brilliant songs. Film collected 328 crores.
Ek Tha Tiger
Based on history, Bharat pulled the audience to theaters. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry is unmissable in this one. The movie collected 322 crores.
Bharat
Salman Khan took the lead role in the third installment of the Race. The multi-starrer collected 302 crores at the box office.
Race 3
Salman Khan returned to play the iconic role of Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the second installment of Dabangg. The swag of the superstar pulled the fans of bhaijaan into the cinema halls. The movie collected 253 crores.
Dabangg 2
Salman Khan in the role of Lovely Singh was a treat to watch. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose acting in this one is to swoon over. The movie grossed 238 crores.