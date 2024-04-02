Heading 3
Salman Khan’s Interesting Cameos
Salman is one of the greatest superstars of Bollywood and his fans go gaga whenever he appears on screen, be it as a main lead or in surprising cameos
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
The superstar made a guest appearance in the remake of his 1997 blockbuster film, Judwaa, starring Varun Dhawan in double roles
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Judwaa 2 (2017)
Salman’s humorous dialogues in APKGK are iconic even today; he played himself in this memorable cameo
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani (2009)
Salman lent his voice in this David Dhawan Directorial, also starring Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri and Ileana D’Cruz
Main Tera Hero (2014)
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Salman and Srk grooved to a catchy song in Zero, where Salman danced alongside a dwarf SRK that was definitely worth a whistle
Zero (2018)
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Sallu appeared in Pathaan as Tiger in one of the most important scenes and shared a heartfelt moment which became an iconic part of the film
Pathaan (2023)
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Bhai played himself with utmost swag in this Shahid Kapoor-Ileana D'Cruz starrer film
Phata poster Nikla Hero (2013)
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Salman cameoed in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which was also Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film
Saawariya (2007)
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Tees Maar Khan (2010)
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Salman, Akshay, and Katrina grooved together to Wallah Wallah in Tees Maar Khan. It was one of the highlights of the film
Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan
Salman played an extended cameo in KKHH as Aman, one of the most loved characters in Hindi Cinema
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
