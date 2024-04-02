Heading 3

APRIL 02, 2024

Salman Khan’s Interesting Cameos


Salman is one of the greatest superstars of Bollywood and his fans go gaga whenever he appears on screen, be it as a main lead or in surprising cameos

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

The superstar made a guest appearance in the remake of his 1997 blockbuster film, Judwaa, starring Varun Dhawan in double roles 

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Salman’s humorous dialogues in APKGK are iconic even today; he played himself in this memorable cameo

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani (2009)

Salman lent his voice in this David Dhawan Directorial, also starring Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri and Ileana D’Cruz 

Main Tera Hero (2014)

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Salman and Srk grooved to a catchy song in Zero, where Salman danced alongside a dwarf SRK that was definitely worth a whistle

Zero (2018)

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Sallu appeared in Pathaan as Tiger in one of the most important scenes and shared a heartfelt moment which became an iconic part of the film 

Pathaan (2023)

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Bhai played himself with utmost swag in this Shahid Kapoor-Ileana D'Cruz starrer film 

Phata poster Nikla Hero (2013)

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Salman cameoed in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which was also Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor’s debut film

Saawariya (2007)

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Tees Maar Khan (2010)

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Salman, Akshay, and Katrina grooved together to Wallah Wallah in Tees Maar Khan. It was one of the highlights of the film

Image: Instagram@beingsalmankhan

Salman played an extended cameo in KKHH as Aman, one of the most loved characters in Hindi Cinema

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

