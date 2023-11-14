Heading 3
November 14, 2023
Salman-SRK: Actors in YRF Spy Universe
Ek Tha Tiger formed the base of YRF Spy Universe in 2012. Salman Khan as Tiger is ruling the box office with his recent release, Tiger 3
Salman Khan
Image: Imdb
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif became the first female super Spy of the famous movieverse as ISI agent Zoya
Image: Imdb
Katrina Kaif
The Greek God Hrithik Roshan played the role of R&AW agent Kabir in 2019 released War and carved a separate fan base
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Imdb
Tiger Shroff entered the movieverse with War but his character died in the film. He has very less chances of coming back in the universe again
Tiger Shroff
Image: Imdb
SRK as Pathaan became the recent addition in YRF Spy Universe. His film turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of YRF ever
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Imdb
The actor played the ferocious villain and a rogue R&AW agent Jim in Pathaan. He is likely to return in the upcoming Yrf spy films
John Abraham
Image: Imdb
Known for some remarkable performances, Deepika Padukone becomes the second female spy in the universe playing ISI agent, Rubai in Pathaan
Deepika Padukone
Image: Imdb
The actor is entering the movieverse with Tiger 3 this Diwali. He is all set to play Aatish, the main villain of the film
Emraan Hashmi
Image: Imdb
Jr. NTR
Image: Imdb
The South actor is reportedly playing the main antagonist in War 2, YRF's next film after Tiger 3
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are reportedly entering the spy universe with a female centric spy-action drama
Alia & Sharvari
Image: Imdb
