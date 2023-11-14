Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 14, 2023

Salman-SRK: Actors in YRF Spy Universe 

Ek Tha Tiger formed the base of YRF Spy Universe in 2012. Salman Khan as Tiger is ruling the box office with his recent release, Tiger 3 

 Salman Khan

Image: Imdb

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif became the first female super Spy of the famous movieverse as ISI agent Zoya

Image: Imdb

 Katrina Kaif

The Greek God Hrithik Roshan played the role of R&AW agent Kabir in 2019 released War and carved a separate fan base

 Hrithik Roshan 

Image: Imdb

Tiger Shroff entered the movieverse with War but his character died in the film. He has very less chances of coming back in the universe again 

 Tiger Shroff

Image: Imdb

SRK as Pathaan became the recent addition in YRF Spy Universe. His film turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of YRF ever

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Imdb

The actor played the ferocious villain and a rogue R&AW agent Jim in Pathaan. He is likely to return in the upcoming Yrf spy films 

John Abraham 

Image: Imdb

Known for some remarkable performances, Deepika Padukone becomes the second female spy in the universe playing ISI agent, Rubai in Pathaan

 Deepika Padukone 

Image: Imdb

The actor is entering the movieverse with Tiger 3 this Diwali. He is all set to play Aatish, the main villain of the film

Emraan Hashmi 

Image: Imdb

Jr. NTR

Image: Imdb

The South actor is reportedly playing the main antagonist in War 2, YRF's next film after Tiger 3

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are reportedly entering the spy universe with a female centric spy-action drama

Alia & Sharvari

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here