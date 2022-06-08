Heading 3
Salman to Tiger: Best physique in B-town
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
He is one of the few celebs who started the trend of bodybuilding and Khan continues to inspire youngsters to stay fit
Salman Khan
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
He is definitely one of the sexiest actors in Bollywood. He is a fitness freak and this snap proves it
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan keeps a tab on his diet to maintain his well-toned physique
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: John Abraham Instagram
The actor has maintained a solid physique with enviable strength and muscles
John Abraham
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Apart from being a flawless dancer, Tiger is health-conscious too. His Instagram feed is full of him flaunting his abs
Tiger Shroff
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Kumar follows a strict routine to maintain his body without breaking a sweat
Image: Sonu Sood Instagram
He follows a vegetarian diet and never misses his workout session. Now, that’s what we call passion
Sonu Sood
The actor has one of the best physiques in the business. He is also a martial artist
Vidyut Jammwal
Image: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
The star has a huge fan base and we would like to give some credit to his well-toned, perfect physique
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He is too hot to handle as he flaunts his chiselled body and ripped abs
Sidharth Malhotra
