Salman to Tiger: Best physique in B-town

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

He is one of the few celebs who started the trend of bodybuilding and Khan continues to inspire youngsters to stay fit

Salman Khan

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

He is definitely one of the sexiest actors in Bollywood. He is a fitness freak and this snap proves it

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan keeps a tab on his diet to maintain his well-toned physique

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: John Abraham Instagram

The actor has maintained a solid physique with enviable strength and muscles

John Abraham

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Apart from being a flawless dancer, Tiger is health-conscious too. His Instagram feed is full of him flaunting his abs

Tiger Shroff

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Kumar follows a strict routine to maintain his body without breaking a sweat

Image: Sonu Sood Instagram

He follows a vegetarian diet and never misses his workout session. Now, that’s what we call passion

Sonu Sood

The actor has one of the best physiques in the business. He is also a martial artist

Vidyut Jammwal

Image: Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

The star has a huge fan base and we would like to give some credit to his well-toned, perfect physique

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He is too hot to handle as he flaunts his chiselled body and ripped abs

Sidharth Malhotra

