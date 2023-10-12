Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

12 OCTOBER, 2023

Sam Bahadur Teaser Release Date

Considered as one of the dark horses of 2023, Sam Bahadur is all set to hit the screen in next 45 days. The team is now planning to kickstart the promotional campaign

Sam Bahadur

Image: IMDb

Sam Bahadur is the biographical drama of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw who is known for his immense bravery in his distinguished military career spanned four decades and five wars

The Biopic

Video: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal is playing Sam Manekshaw in the film. It will be exciting to see him in the shoes of such an iconic and heroic real life character

The Lead

Image: IMDb 

Apart from Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while Sanya Malhotra would play the wife of Sam Manekshaw

Other Star Cast

Image: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram 

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar who is known for movies like Talvar, Raazi, and Chhapaak

Direction

Image: IMDb 

A teaser poster featuring the back of Vicky Kaushal in the character of Sam Manekshaw has been dropped today with the release date announcement of the teaser

Teaser Poster

Image: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram 

As Pinkvilla reported, Sam Bahadur Teaser will be released on October 13th in a grand event with the entire star cast in Mumbai followed by its digital launch

Teaser

Image: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram 

Further, producer Ronnie Screwvala has inked a deal with Star Network to telecast the Teaser during the much-awaited India VS Pakistan Match on October 14th

Image: IMDb 

 India VS Pakistan 

The biopic is all set to release in the theaters on December 1st

Video: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram 

Release Date

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office

Video: Animal The Film's Instagram 

 The Clash

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here