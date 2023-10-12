Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
12 OCTOBER, 2023
Sam Bahadur Teaser Release Date
Considered as one of the dark horses of 2023, Sam Bahadur is all set to hit the screen in next 45 days. The team is now planning to kickstart the promotional campaign
Sam Bahadur
Image: IMDb
Sam Bahadur is the biographical drama of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw who is known for his immense bravery in his distinguished military career spanned four decades and five wars
The Biopic
Video: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal is playing Sam Manekshaw in the film. It will be exciting to see him in the shoes of such an iconic and heroic real life character
The Lead
Image: IMDb
Apart from Vicky, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while Sanya Malhotra would play the wife of Sam Manekshaw
Other Star Cast
Image: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram
The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar who is known for movies like Talvar, Raazi, and Chhapaak
Direction
Image: IMDb
A teaser poster featuring the back of Vicky Kaushal in the character of Sam Manekshaw has been dropped today with the release date announcement of the teaser
Teaser Poster
Image: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram
As Pinkvilla reported, Sam Bahadur Teaser will be released on October 13th in a grand event with the entire star cast in Mumbai followed by its digital launch
Teaser
Image: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram
Further, producer Ronnie Screwvala has inked a deal with Star Network to telecast the Teaser during the much-awaited India VS Pakistan Match on October 14th
Image: IMDb
India VS Pakistan
The biopic is all set to release in the theaters on December 1st
Video: Meghna Gulzar's Instagram
Release Date
Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office
Video: Animal The Film's Instagram
The Clash
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.