AUGUST 26, 2021

Samantha Akkineni with her pets

Samantha Akkineni loves to spend time with her pet dog Hash

 She also trained hard to deal with a pet dog at home and also did a course for that

Samantha was left shattered when her pet Bugaboo died within four days due to a deadly virus

The Majili actress grieved so badly that she decided to never get a pet home ever again after Bugaboo but changed her mind after seeing Hash

After Bugaboo's death, it was her husband Naga Chaitanya who tried to convince her into getting a new dog

Samantha Akkineni’s adorable pictures with Hash prove she is a complete dog lover

The actor often gets snapped candidly while spending quality time with Hash

She and her husband take Hash along with them for leisure rides and short trips

Hash is quite the much-loved family member in Samantha’s life

 The Majili actress is having the best of her time with the pet and we just can’t get over these cute moments

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here