AUGUST 26, 2021
Samantha Akkineni with her pets
Samantha Akkineni loves to spend time with her pet dog Hash
She also trained hard to deal with a pet dog at home and also did a course for that
Samantha was left shattered when her pet Bugaboo died within four days due to a deadly virus
The Majili actress grieved so badly that she decided to never get a pet home ever again after Bugaboo but changed her mind after seeing Hash
After Bugaboo's death, it was her husband Naga Chaitanya who tried to convince her into getting a new dog
Samantha Akkineni’s adorable pictures with Hash prove she is a complete dog lover
The actor often gets snapped candidly while spending quality time with Hash
She and her husband take Hash along with them for leisure rides and short trips
Hash is quite the much-loved family member in Samantha’s life
The Majili actress is having the best of her time with the pet and we just can’t get over these cute moments
