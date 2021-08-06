family pics

Samantha Akkineni’s

August 06, 2021

Samantha was born on 28 April 1987 to a Telugu father, Prabhu and a Malayali mother, Ninette from Alappuzha, Kerala

She was brought up in Pallavaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is fluent in the Tamil language

The youngest child of the family to Prabhu and Ninette, she has two elder brothers, Jonathan and David

She is married to actor Naga Chaitanya and is a member of the Akkineni family

she is the daughter-in-law of akkineni nagarjuna

Her step brother-in-law is Akhil Akkineni who is the son of Nagarjuna and Amala

She and her husband share a great bond with Akhil and can often be seen chilling together

Rana Daggubati is also a close relative of Samantha through Chaitanya

