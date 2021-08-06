family pics
Samantha Akkineni’s August 06, 2021
Samantha was born on 28 April 1987 to a Telugu father, Prabhu and a Malayali mother, Ninette from Alappuzha, Kerala
She was brought up in Pallavaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is fluent in the Tamil language
The youngest child of the family to Prabhu and Ninette, she has two elder brothers, Jonathan and David
She is married to actor Naga Chaitanya and is a member of the Akkineni family
she is the daughter-in-law of akkineni nagarjuna
Her step brother-in-law is Akhil Akkineni who is the son of Nagarjuna and Amala
She and her husband share a great bond with Akhil and can often be seen chilling together
Rana Daggubati is also a close relative of Samantha through Chaitanya
Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment