JAN 24, 2023
Samantha as princess Shaakuntalam
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Post the success of Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next grace the silver screens as princess Shakuntala in the forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.
A new journey
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
This is the first time that the diva will be playing a mythological character in her career, and movie buffs are excited.
A first for Samantha
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The sneak peeks of the diva as princess Shakuntala have left the fans awestruck. It is very different from anything the actress has ever tried before.
An inspiring transformation
The previews of the film dropped by the makers have piqued the interest of the movie buffs, who cannot wait to witness the Tollywood drama on the big screens.
Image: IMDb
Massive buzz
Image: IMDb
The long wavy hair, the flower jewelry, the light makeup, along with the beautiful sarees make the stunner look exquisite. From the initial glimpse, it seems a lot of research has gone behind nailing Samantha’s character to perfection .
Beauty at its best
Made under the direction of Gunasekhar, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the popular play, Shakuntalam by Kalidas.
Princess Shakuntala
Image: IMDb
The tale narrates the epic love saga of princess Shakuntala and king Dushyanta. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu will essay the titular role in the drama, Dev Mohan has been roped in to play king Dushyanta.
Image: IMDb
An epic love saga
After being delayed more than once, Shaakuntalam is finally slated to reach the cinema halls on 17th February this year.
Image: IMDb
Shaakuntalam release
For those who do not know, Allu Arjun's little one, Allu Arha will also make her acting debut with the film. She will essay the role of young Bharata in her first movie.
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arha’s debut
During the trailer launch event of the movie, the stunner opened up about the project saying, “When we hear the narration, every actor hopes it comes the best but sometimes some magic happens that goes beyond our imagination.”
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha on Shaakuntalam
