Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 24, 2023

Samantha as princess Shaakuntalam

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Post the success of Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next grace the silver screens as princess Shakuntala in the forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

A new journey

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

This is the first time that the diva will be playing a mythological character in her career, and movie buffs are excited.

A first for Samantha

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The sneak peeks of the diva as princess Shakuntala have left the fans awestruck. It is very different from anything the actress has ever tried before.

An inspiring transformation

The previews of the film dropped by the makers have piqued the interest of the movie buffs, who cannot wait to witness the Tollywood drama on the big screens.

Image: IMDb

Massive buzz

Image: IMDb

The long wavy hair, the flower jewelry, the light makeup, along with the beautiful sarees make the stunner look exquisite. From the initial glimpse, it seems a lot of research has gone behind nailing Samantha’s character to perfection .

Beauty at its best

Made under the direction of Gunasekhar, the project is a cinematic adaptation of the popular play, Shakuntalam by Kalidas.

Princess Shakuntala

Image: IMDb

The tale narrates the epic love saga of princess Shakuntala and king Dushyanta. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu will essay the titular role in the drama, Dev Mohan has been roped in to play king Dushyanta.

Image: IMDb

An epic love saga

After being delayed more than once, Shaakuntalam is finally slated to reach the cinema halls on 17th February this year.

Image: IMDb

Shaakuntalam release

For those who do not know, Allu Arjun's little one, Allu Arha will also make her acting debut with the film. She will essay the role of young Bharata in her first movie. 

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arha’s debut

During the trailer launch event of the movie, the stunner opened up about the project saying, “When we hear the narration, every actor hopes it comes the best but sometimes some magic happens that goes beyond our imagination.”

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha on Shaakuntalam

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here