Priyanka Goud
apr 28, 2022
Samantha with her furry babies
Dog parent
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha became a dog parent in 2019 as she adopted a pit bull and named it Hash. The furry pet is her eye of Samantha as she loves him the most
Celebrations of a new pet
Image: Samantha Instagram
In 2021, Samantha adopted another pitbull named Saasha, an addition to their family and sibling to Hash
Samantha’s morning duty is all about cuddling with her furry babies Hash and Saasha
Image: Samantha Instagram
Morning duty
Samantha clicked a happy selfie with her new baby Saasha post workout. That glow & smile can’t be missed
Image: Samantha Instagram
Post-workout
Samantha’s gym partner is her second pet dog Saasha, who always interprets her mommy during workout. As she does squats, Hash accompanied her
Gym partner
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha becomes ‘THE MOM’ whenever Hash and Saasha fight with each other
Image: Samantha Instagram
Parenting
Happy mood
Image: Samantha Instagram
The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni was all smiles as she had a playful mood with her pet dog Hash, whom she loves the most
Image: Samantha Instagram
Being a doting dog parent, she celebrated the third birthday of her pet friend, Hash with happy smiles, cake and party mood
Birthday celebrations
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha clicked as she took Hash for a walk and also revealed that he is her “cure”
Her cure for life
