 Priyanka Goud

apr 28, 2022

Samantha with her furry babies

Dog parent

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha became a dog parent in 2019 as she adopted a pit bull and named it Hash. The furry pet is her eye of Samantha as she loves him the most

Celebrations of a new pet

Image: Samantha Instagram

In 2021, Samantha adopted another pitbull named Saasha, an addition to their family and sibling to Hash

Samantha’s morning duty is all about cuddling with her furry babies Hash and Saasha

Image: Samantha Instagram

Morning duty

Samantha clicked a happy selfie with her new baby Saasha post workout. That glow & smile can’t be missed

Image: Samantha Instagram

Post-workout

Samantha’s gym partner is her second pet dog Saasha, who always interprets her mommy during workout. As she does squats, Hash accompanied her

Gym partner

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha becomes ‘THE MOM’ whenever Hash and Saasha fight with each other

Image: Samantha Instagram

Parenting

Happy mood

Image: Samantha Instagram

The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni was all smiles as she had a playful mood with her pet dog Hash, whom she loves the most

Image: Samantha Instagram

Being a doting dog parent, she celebrated the third birthday of her pet friend, Hash with happy smiles, cake and party mood

Birthday celebrations

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha clicked as she took Hash for a walk and also revealed that he is her “cure”

Her cure for life

