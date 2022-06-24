Heading 3
Samantha to Kajal:
Boho fashion cues
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha opted jacket top and sharara-style trousers and played the boho vibe by accessorising it with a seashell choker. A perfect cheerful yellow ensemble to wear at a wedding
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani looked a vision in a boho-chic outfit, a white crop top and flowy pants that she accessorised with an eye-grabbing neckpiece
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde flaunted a boho-chic look, which is all things stylish and steal-worthy vacation attire. She decked up in tropical wide pants with a brown bandeau bra and looked absolutely stunning in it
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh wore a yellow indo western outfit of a mirror blouse and ghagra and gave major boho-chic vibes. The ensemble is embellished with shells, mirrors, coins, and tassels
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan defined a boho-chic look with her casual attire in a bralette, denim jeans, and multicolored cape shirt. The bunch of accessories, layered chains, and rings, made the look stand out
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan chose the Bohemian style with a rani pink outfit and oxidised accessories like earrings, bangles, and rings and looked like a diva
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
This beautiful and colorful outfit of Kajal Aggarwal is a visual treat to her fans. Her oversized oxidised earring and her sun-kissed frame would make anyone drool over her
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh gave colourful boho summer vibes in a stunning ethnic co-ord set. She teamed up the look with statement earrings which went well with the apparel
Tamannaah Bhatia gave a bohemian twist to her look with a Sabyasachi bomber jacket & flared jeans. She set the 70s fashion vibes right and she is looking every bit gorgeous
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Thalapathy Vijay must-watch movies