Samantha to Kajal:
Boho fashion cues

JUNE 24, 2022

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha opted jacket top and sharara-style trousers and played the boho vibe by accessorising it with a seashell choker. A perfect cheerful yellow ensemble to wear at a wedding

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani looked a vision in a boho-chic outfit, a white crop top and flowy pants that she accessorised with an eye-grabbing neckpiece

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde flaunted a boho-chic look, which is all things stylish and steal-worthy vacation attire. She decked up in tropical wide pants with a brown bandeau bra and looked absolutely stunning in it

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh wore a yellow indo western outfit of a mirror blouse and ghagra and gave major boho-chic vibes. The ensemble is embellished with shells, mirrors, coins, and tassels

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan defined a boho-chic look with her casual attire in a bralette, denim jeans, and multicolored cape shirt. The bunch of accessories, layered chains, and rings, made the look stand out

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan chose the Bohemian style with a rani pink outfit and oxidised accessories like earrings, bangles, and rings and looked like a diva

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

This beautiful and colorful outfit of Kajal Aggarwal is a visual treat to her fans. Her oversized oxidised earring and her sun-kissed frame would make anyone drool over her

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh gave colourful boho summer vibes in a stunning ethnic co-ord set. She teamed up the look with statement earrings which went well with the apparel

Tamannaah Bhatia gave a bohemian twist to her look with a Sabyasachi bomber jacket & flared jeans. She set the 70s fashion vibes right and she is looking every bit gorgeous

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

