Here’s a keyhole visit to Ram Charan’s exquisite house having huge paintings in the living area. The red classic sofa is the place where we would love to spend all day
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha shared a video of her pet Hash Akkineni following her everywhere in the house. However, what caught our attention was the huge terrace, having a swimming pool and a gym
Images; Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun’s classic and expensive bungalow is a dream. His lavish bungalow boasts an extremely minimalist white interior, a massive playroom, a huge garden and a meeting room
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Here’s another actor who tops the list of owning a lavish house is superstar Mahesh Babu. From the swimming pool to the gym and a mini theatre, Mahesh Babu’s house has everything that you ask for
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's apartment is her fruit of her labour. She has a beautiful home
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush's house is a big luxurious one with a lot of open space, greenery, wooden furniture and minimalist colours. Going by pics looks like his lawn, terrace, and library are favourite spots of Dhanush in the house
Image: Nidhhi Agerwal instagram
From a modular kitchen to queen- bedroom, Nidhhi Agerwal's lavish home is everything to dream of
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan’s lakeside mansion in Kochi is perfectly lavish filled with greenery, an artistic South Indian vibe and expensive cars around
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh, who lives in Chennai along with her parents, gives you the right vibes. From Lord Krishna paintings to big terrace space, Keerthy's house will give you warm and cosy vibes
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions