Samantha-Mahesh: Celebs lavish homes

Priyanka Goud

Nov 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ram Charan Instgaram

Here’s a keyhole visit to Ram Charan’s exquisite house having huge paintings in the living area. The red classic sofa is the place where we would love to spend all day

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha shared a video of her pet Hash Akkineni following her everywhere in the house. However, what caught our attention was the huge terrace, having a swimming pool and a gym

Images; Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun’s classic and expensive bungalow is a dream. His lavish bungalow boasts an extremely minimalist white interior, a massive playroom, a huge garden and a meeting room

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Here’s another actor who tops the list of owning a lavish house is superstar Mahesh Babu. From the swimming pool to the gym and a mini theatre, Mahesh Babu’s house has everything that you ask for

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh's apartment is her fruit of her labour. She has a beautiful home

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush's house is a big luxurious one with a lot of open space, greenery, wooden furniture and minimalist colours. Going by pics looks like his lawn, terrace, and library are favourite spots of Dhanush in the house

Image: Nidhhi Agerwal instagram

From a modular kitchen to queen- bedroom, Nidhhi Agerwal's lavish home is everything to dream of

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan’s lakeside mansion in Kochi is perfectly lavish filled with greenery, an artistic South Indian vibe and expensive cars around

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh, who lives in Chennai along with her parents, gives you the right vibes. From Lord Krishna paintings to big terrace space, Keerthy's house will give you warm and cosy vibes

