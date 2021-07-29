Samantha & Naga
Chaitanya's love story July 29, 2021
First Meet
Their first meet was at the sets of their 2009 hit Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave
Though the chemistry on screen itself sparked the rumours, they were dating different individuals at that time
Love Blossom
It was at the sets of Autonagar Surya in 2014 when the couple started to hang out with each other more and things started to build between the two
2015 saw the adorable couple’s Twitter flirting and the Internet broke with all possible speculations on their relationship
With a strong and busy career to focus on, the couple took 8 years to confess their feelings
Love Confession
The couple confessed they were dating in 2016 and were spotted together at several events and theatres
Got Hitched
Sam and Chay got engaged on January 29, 2017 at the N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad with just close friends and family
Their fairytale wedding was as grand as it could be and the couple were at their happiest best selves
Dreamy Wedding
The couple took vows in two different ceremonies, one a traditional Hindu wedding and the second a Christian wedding respecting both of their routes
Their grand two-day affair in Goa got the whole of India gushing over them and the couple were given the celebrity couple name of ‘ChaySam’ by the netizens
