FEB 06, 2023
Samantha-Pooja:
Stylish blazer looks
South actresses such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Pooja Hedge love to stay on top of their fashion game. Here are some Southern beauties in stunning blazer attires.
Outstanding blazer looks
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a statement in a white pantsuit with a tie-up ribbon by Line Tribe.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Take a look at National crush Rashmika Mandanna in a ribbon-detailed tie-waist blazer suit by Pinko Cady which she donned for an event.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde raised the temperature in nothing but a blazer, denim shorts, and her dazzling smile.
Pooja Hegde
The Aiyaary actress made a strong case for blazers in an all-white dress with an exquisite embellished collared neckline.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
When Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a breath of fresh air in a blue blazer dress.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
Maha actress Hansika Motwani channeled her inner model in a brown blazer, black crop top, and boyfriend jeans.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani
National Award-winning diva Keerthy Suresh looks smoldering in a green pantsuit with a heavy neckpiece.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh
The Aiyaary actress looked stunning in a lime green blazer skirt set as she attended an event in Hyderabad.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Blazer skirt set
Here is Samantha Ruth Prabhu shelling fashion goals yet again in white blazers with nature prints, paired with a matching dress.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Love for black and white
