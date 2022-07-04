Heading 3
Samantha-Rakul: Celebs love for yoga
Priyanka Goud
JULY 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Samantha Instagram
Apart from doing intense workout routines in the gym, Samantha also practices yoga and meditation regularly and inspires fans. She is a pro at aerial yoga
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The synonymous with Rakul Preet Singh is fitness. Yoga and a healthy lifestyle are the things she always preaches and inspires fans every day
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
From a headstand to performing some of the most difficult asanas, Tamannaah Bhatia makes yoga look like a child's play, and how!
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde's Instagram feed is a representation of her love for yoga. She performs every yoga asana and pilates move with so much ease, which is totally astonishing
Image: Mohanlal Instagram
Mohanlal is one of the fittest actors and even at the age of 61, he can work out like a boss and effortlessly. Yoga has become his forte lately and urges fans to do the same too
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Unlike other celebs, Keerthy Suresh's only way to stay fit and live a healthy life is to do yoga. From difficult asanas to suryanamaskar, she does it all
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal likes to start her day with yoga and exercise. Even during her pregnancy, the actress encouraged to be mommies to stay fit and exercise daily with yoga
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty, the Baahubali star was a yoga teacher before she ventured into movies. She never forgets to motivate fans with the importance of yoga on special days
Naga Chaitanya found a new interest in keeping his body and mind healthy and that's yoga. He has begun his journey in Yoga and nailed a perfect headstand along with his trainer
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Suriya to Karthi Sibling duos of South