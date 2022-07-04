Heading 3

Samantha-Rakul: Celebs love for yoga

Priyanka Goud

JULY 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Samantha Instagram

Apart from doing intense workout routines in the gym, Samantha also practices yoga and meditation regularly and inspires fans. She is a pro at aerial yoga

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The synonymous with Rakul Preet Singh is fitness. Yoga and a healthy lifestyle are the things she always preaches and inspires fans every day

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

From a headstand to performing some of the most difficult asanas, Tamannaah Bhatia makes yoga look like a child's play, and how!

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde's Instagram feed is a representation of her love for yoga. She performs every yoga asana and pilates move with so much ease, which is totally astonishing

Image: Mohanlal Instagram

Mohanlal is one of the fittest actors and even at the age of 61, he can work out like a boss and effortlessly. Yoga has become his forte lately and urges fans to do the same too

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Unlike other celebs, Keerthy Suresh's only way to stay fit and live a healthy life is to do yoga. From difficult asanas to suryanamaskar, she does it all

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal likes to start her day with yoga and exercise. Even during her pregnancy, the actress encouraged to be mommies to stay fit and exercise daily with yoga

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Anushka Shetty, the Baahubali star was a yoga teacher before she ventured into movies. She never forgets to motivate fans with the importance of yoga on special days

Naga Chaitanya found a new interest in keeping his body and mind healthy and that's yoga. He has begun his journey in Yoga and nailed a perfect headstand along with his trainer

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

