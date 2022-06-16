Heading 3
Samantha to Ram Charan Celebrity reels
JUNE 16, 2022
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan tried their hands on the trending song Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu and killed it with dance moves & expressions.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh danced to the tunes of her debut music video song Gandhari and made fans go gaga. Can you imagine this reel has almost 42 million views?
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan's dance-off with his niece is not to be missed. He danced to the Baby Shark song and stole hearts.
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha chilling on the tunes of My Heart Goes by Becky Hill & Topic is the definition of their pure love.
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Nazriya is a master at Insta reels. From Enjoy Enjaami to Vaathi Coming, she has done it all. Her latest reel of grooving to Ante Sundaraniki with Nani and his wife took the internet by storm.
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha recreated Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu hook step at an airport and took the internet by storm with her moves. The reel has almost 50 million views.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia’s transition From 'Miss B To Her Bro' not only left everyone speechless but made everyone replay it again and again.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Vaarier brings her Malayali in style on the streets of Thailand in a white saree to the tunes of Namma stories.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda flaunted their dance moves as they grooved to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban song.
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan summed up his Valentine's Day with a reel of his wife Nayanthara surprising him with a bouquet. The background music is from their film Naan Pizhai.
