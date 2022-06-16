Heading 3

Samantha to Ram Charan Celebrity reels

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan tried their hands on the trending song Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu and killed it with dance moves & expressions.

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh danced to the tunes of her debut music video song Gandhari and made fans go gaga. Can you imagine this reel has almost 42 million views?

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan's dance-off with his niece is not to be missed. He danced to the Baby Shark song and stole hearts.

Image: Allu Sneha Instagram

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha chilling on the tunes of My Heart Goes by Becky Hill & Topic is the definition of their pure love.

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Nazriya is a master at Insta reels. From Enjoy Enjaami to Vaathi Coming, she has done it all. Her latest reel of grooving to Ante Sundaraniki with Nani and his wife took the internet by storm.

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha recreated Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu hook step at an airport and took the internet by storm with her moves. The reel has almost 50 million views. 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia’s transition From 'Miss B To Her Bro' not only left everyone speechless but made everyone replay it again and again.

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya Prakash Vaarier brings her Malayali in style on the streets of Thailand in a white saree to the tunes of Namma stories.

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda flaunted their dance moves as they grooved to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban song.

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Vignesh Shivan summed up his Valentine's Day with a reel of his wife Nayanthara surprising him with a bouquet. The background music is from their film Naan Pizhai.

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: RRam Charan & Upasana travel diaries

Click Here