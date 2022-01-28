Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 28, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s luxurious house
Vertical kitchen garden
Samantha has created a vertical kitchen garden in which she grows a variety of vegetables for use in her daily cooking
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha's master bedroom is all white. The room is spacious, with enough area to relax and even meditate
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Master-Bedroom
The actress is a fitness freak and she enjoys doing yoga next to the in-house pool on a daily basis
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yoga beside in-house pool
Her mansion also has a movie room with theatre seating and a cutting-edge sound system
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
In-house theatre
There's also a lounge area in their home with the white spiral staircase adding a lot of charm
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Chilling area
The actress has a magnificent pool inside her home that is surrounded by greenery, giving it a resort-like feel
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Pool amidst garden
The property also features a large garden space with a Buddha statue that adds serenity to the whole ambiance
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
A escape from chaos
The lobby is adorned with large, stunning artworks that provide an aesthetic touch to the property. The house is a perfect blend of beauty and modernity
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The artsy vibe
