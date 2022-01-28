Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Jan 28, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s luxurious house

Vertical kitchen garden

Samantha has created a vertical kitchen garden in which she grows a variety of vegetables for use in her daily cooking

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha's master bedroom is all white. The room is spacious, with enough area to relax and even meditate

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Master-Bedroom

The actress is a fitness freak and she enjoys doing yoga next to the in-house pool on a daily basis

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Yoga beside in-house pool

Her mansion also has a movie room with theatre seating and a cutting-edge sound system

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

In-house theatre

There's also a lounge area in their home with the white spiral staircase adding a lot of charm

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Chilling area

The actress has a magnificent pool inside her home that is surrounded by greenery, giving it a resort-like feel

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Pool amidst garden

The property also features a large garden space with a Buddha statue that adds serenity to the whole ambiance

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

A escape from chaos

The lobby is adorned with large, stunning artworks that provide an aesthetic touch to the property. The house is a perfect blend of beauty and modernity

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The artsy vibe

