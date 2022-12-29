Heading 3

DEC 29, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Woman of Steel 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actresses in the South. Not just that, but she also has a heart of gold

Samantha with a heart of gold

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actress has managed to make a very unique and transparent connection with the fans where she not only subjects them to her achievements but also to her shortcomings

Nothing but the truth

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Facing trolls has become a part of an actor's job description these days, and the diva has been subjected to some unjustified criticism during her career. However, she has always handled the trolls gracefully

Dealing with the trollers

Love life

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The actress tied the knot with her Majili co-star Naga Chaitanya back in 2017. Their fairytale wedding made headlines

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

In October last year, the couple announced that they are parting ways after around 4 years of marriage. All throughout this, she has been open with the fans

Divorce

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya issued a joint statement informing that the two have decided to part ways

Making it official

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Just recently, the stunner informed that she is battling a rare condition, Myositis, an inflammation of the muscles

Health scare

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She took to her Instagram handle and penned a courageous note sharing her struggle with Myositis

All out in the open

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Despite facing health issues, the star kept on attending promotional events for her latest release Yashoda, which turned out to be a huge success at the box office

The show must go on

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Movie buffs have always adored Samantha for her candid nature and honesty towards her craft

Fan's favorite

