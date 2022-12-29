DEC 29, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Woman of Steel
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actresses in the South. Not just that, but she also has a heart of gold
Samantha with a heart of gold
The Yashoda actress has managed to make a very unique and transparent connection with the fans where she not only subjects them to her achievements but also to her shortcomings
Nothing but the truth
Facing trolls has become a part of an actor's job description these days, and the diva has been subjected to some unjustified criticism during her career. However, she has always handled the trolls gracefully
Dealing with the trollers
Love life
The actress tied the knot with her Majili co-star Naga Chaitanya back in 2017. Their fairytale wedding made headlines
In October last year, the couple announced that they are parting ways after around 4 years of marriage. All throughout this, she has been open with the fans
Divorce
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya issued a joint statement informing that the two have decided to part ways
Making it official
Just recently, the stunner informed that she is battling a rare condition, Myositis, an inflammation of the muscles
Health scare
She took to her Instagram handle and penned a courageous note sharing her struggle with Myositis
All out in the open
Despite facing health issues, the star kept on attending promotional events for her latest release Yashoda, which turned out to be a huge success at the box office
The show must go on
Movie buffs have always adored Samantha for her candid nature and honesty towards her craft
Fan's favorite
