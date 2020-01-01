Heading 3

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's healthy diet

Priyanka Goud

Nov 11, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Heading 3

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak and has a simple, clean, and balanced diet. 

The fittest beauty

Image: Samantha Instagram

The actress does not believe in going on fad diets or fasting. She never skips a meal either. Her mantra is to eat all but in moderate quantities.

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha converted to Veganism in 2020 and consumes only natural foods for a daily dose of nutrition.

Promotes Vegan

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha keeps it healthy and light in the morning as she has avocado and eggs for her breakfast. 

Image: Samantha Instagram

The actress relishes a little protein for lunch and dinner with loads of vegetables as doesn't eat meat or dairy products. 

Loves Vegetables

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha then goes on to have sweet potatoes or protein shakes as her mid snacks. 

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha revealed that she has her ultimate cheat days on Sundays, where she indulges herself in biryanis, South Indian food, Sushi and all kinds of spicy food.

Sundays- the cheat days

Image: Samantha Instagram

Another key secret to Samantha's glowing skin and healthy body is fruits. She eats apples, avocados, berries, pomegranates, etc.

Image: Samantha Instagram

Hydration is another key aspect of Samantha's diet. She ensures to drink water, bio enzymes and juices throughout the day.

Hydration is must

Image: Samantha Instagram

Sugar is a big no for the actress in her diet, be it in her drinks or dessert. 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Rumored pair

Click Here