Heading 3
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak and has a simple, clean, and balanced diet.
The fittest beauty
Image: Samantha Instagram
The actress does not believe in going on fad diets or fasting. She never skips a meal either. Her mantra is to eat all but in moderate quantities.
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha converted to Veganism in 2020 and consumes only natural foods for a daily dose of nutrition.
Promotes Vegan
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha keeps it healthy and light in the morning as she has avocado and eggs for her breakfast.
Image: Samantha Instagram
The actress relishes a little protein for lunch and dinner with loads of vegetables as doesn't eat meat or dairy products.
Loves Vegetables
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha then goes on to have sweet potatoes or protein shakes as her mid snacks.
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha revealed that she has her ultimate cheat days on Sundays, where she indulges herself in biryanis, South Indian food, Sushi and all kinds of spicy food.
Sundays- the cheat days
Image: Samantha Instagram
Another key secret to Samantha's glowing skin and healthy body is fruits. She eats apples, avocados, berries, pomegranates, etc.
Image: Samantha Instagram
Hydration is another key aspect of Samantha's diet. She ensures to drink water, bio enzymes and juices throughout the day.
Hydration is must
Image: Samantha Instagram
Sugar is a big no for the actress in her diet, be it in her drinks or dessert.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Rumored pair