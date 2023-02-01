FEB 01, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South, and the diva has accumulated a whooping net worth of approximately 80 crores during her tenure.
A bankable star
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Let us have a look at some of the most expensive possessions of the Oh Baby star..
Most expensive possessions
She owns a lavish home in Hyderabad, which includes a home theater, a gym, and an indoor pool, among other amenities.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The lavish Hyderabad House
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She also owns an impressive car collection. Some of the four-wheelers parked in her garage include a Porsche Cayman GTS, Mercedes Benz G63, and Audi Q7.
The Impressive car-collection
Whenever she gets a breather from work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes off for vacations to exotic places across the globe.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Exotic vacays
She charges around 3 to 5 crores for her every movie appearance. The star will next grace the silver screen with the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Movie remuneration
According to reports, the stunner ends up making an estimated 25 lakhs every month through various sources.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Monthly income
The diva enjoys a massive following on the internet, and earns approximately Rs 20 lakhs for her sponsored social media posts.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Social media remunerations
The Yashoda actress has numerous brand endorsements in her kitty, ranging from clothing brands to beauty products.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Brand endorsements
All in all, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is likely to have accumulated an overall net worth of around Rs 80 crores.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Total net worth
