Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 01, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's net worth

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the highest-paid actresses in the South, and the diva has accumulated a whooping net worth  of approximately 80 crores during her tenure.

A bankable star

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Let us have a look at some of the most expensive possessions of the Oh Baby star..

Most expensive possessions

She owns a lavish home in Hyderabad, which includes a home theater, a gym, and an indoor pool, among other amenities.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The lavish Hyderabad House

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She also owns an impressive car collection. Some of the four-wheelers parked in her garage include a Porsche Cayman GTS, Mercedes Benz G63, and Audi Q7. 

The Impressive car-collection

Whenever she gets a breather from work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes off for vacations to exotic places across the globe.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Exotic vacays

She charges around 3 to 5 crores for her every movie appearance. The star will next grace the silver screen with the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Movie remuneration

According to reports, the stunner ends up making an estimated 25 lakhs every month through various sources.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Monthly income

The diva enjoys a massive following on the internet, and earns approximately Rs 20 lakhs for her sponsored social media posts.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Social media remunerations

The Yashoda actress has numerous brand endorsements in her kitty, ranging from clothing brands to beauty products.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Brand endorsements

All in all, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is likely to have accumulated an overall net worth of around Rs 80 crores.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Total net worth

