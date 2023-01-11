Heading 3

JAN 11, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's off-duty looks

Image: Viral Bhayani
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fashionista and every time she makes an appearance on or off screen, she leaves her fans awestruck with her sense of style

The ultimate fashionista

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The stunner made heads turn during the Shaakuntalam trailer launch in an ivory silk organza saree

Shaakuntalam trailer launch

Image: Viral Bhayani

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport in a sans-makeup look in white-on-white attire

The no-makeup look

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

During a promotional event for her latest release Yashoda, the diva looked voguish in a black pantsuit with green belt and spectacles

Glam it up

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Here is a picture of the actress looking ravishing in a simple ethnic wear as she steps out for some me time

Connecting with yourself

Sam oozed oomph in a comfortable yet stylish attire with an orange top and blue denim as she was spotted at the airport

Image: Viral Bhayani

Keeping it comfy

Image: Viral Bhayani

The fashionista keept it classy with flared blue jeans, paired with a halter top as she was captured outside a Mumbai studio

Studio Diaries

The stunner looks stunning in a black high neck dress as she poses in front of a Christmas trees

Festive mode ON

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefined elegance in a red zari saree, and heavy ethnic jewelry as she appeared for an event

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Going the ethnic way

The Southern beauty slays in all-black attire with black wide-leg jeans and deep neck striped tee as she was papped outside a studio

Image: Kamlesh Nand

On the sets!

Back in February 2022, she left the netizens awestruck as she danced on Arabic Kathu song at the airport donning the denim on denim ensemble

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The Arabic Kathu challenge

