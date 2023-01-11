JAN 11, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's off-duty looks
Image: Viral Bhayani
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fashionista and every time she makes an appearance on or off screen, she leaves her fans awestruck with her sense of style
The ultimate fashionista
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The stunner made heads turn during the Shaakuntalam trailer launch in an ivory silk organza saree
Shaakuntalam trailer launch
Image: Viral Bhayani
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport in a sans-makeup look in white-on-white attire
The no-makeup look
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
During a promotional event for her latest release Yashoda, the diva looked voguish in a black pantsuit with green belt and spectacles
Glam it up
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Here is a picture of the actress looking ravishing in a simple ethnic wear as she steps out for some me time
Connecting with yourself
Sam oozed oomph in a comfortable yet stylish attire with an orange top and blue denim as she was spotted at the airport
Image: Viral Bhayani
Keeping it comfy
Image: Viral Bhayani
The fashionista keept it classy with flared blue jeans, paired with a halter top as she was captured outside a Mumbai studio
Studio Diaries
The stunner looks stunning in a black high neck dress as she poses in front of a Christmas trees
Festive mode ON
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefined elegance in a red zari saree, and heavy ethnic jewelry as she appeared for an event
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Going the ethnic way
The Southern beauty slays in all-black attire with black wide-leg jeans and deep neck striped tee as she was papped outside a studio
Image: Kamlesh Nand
On the sets!
Back in February 2022, she left the netizens awestruck as she danced on Arabic Kathu song at the airport donning the denim on denim ensemble
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The Arabic Kathu challenge
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.