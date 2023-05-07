MAY 07, 2023

Heading 3

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unknown facts

Before becoming an actor she worked as a part time model

She is co-owner of womens fashion brand - Saki

She considers herself a Tamilian while her mother is Malayali and father is Telugu

She started a foundation to provide medical support to children and women

She is addressed as Yashoda in her family, while one of the films she did was also titled Yashoda

Samantha had made a cameo in Hindi film Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012

She is known to be a fitness freak and is now learning horse riding.

Her favorite food is Sushi and enjoys Japanese Cuisine

Samantha is a huge fan of the British Actress Audrey Hepburn and has often mentioned about her in interviews

She was diagnosed with diabetes but overcame it by following a healthy lifestyle and exercising

