MAY 07, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unknown facts
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Before becoming an actor she worked as a part time model
Image : Saaki world’s Instagram
She is co-owner of womens fashion brand - Saki
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She considers herself a Tamilian while her mother is Malayali and father is Telugu
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She started a foundation to provide medical support to children and women
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She is addressed as Yashoda in her family, while one of the films she did was also titled Yashoda
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha had made a cameo in Hindi film Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She is known to be a fitness freak and is now learning horse riding.
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Her favorite food is Sushi and enjoys Japanese Cuisine
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha is a huge fan of the British Actress Audrey Hepburn and has often mentioned about her in interviews
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She was diagnosed with diabetes but overcame it by following a healthy lifestyle and exercising
