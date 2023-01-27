JAN 27, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's yoga diaries
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
It is a well-known fact that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak. Her strict workout routine also includes yoga, among other things
The art of yoga
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda actress is extremely active on social media and often motivates netizens by sharing sneak peeks of her intense yoga sessions
A true inspiration
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Here is a glimpse of the stunner practicing yoga in the comfort of her home during the Nationwide quarantine
Quarantine times
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Isha Kriya journey back in June 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Isha Kriya journey
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The diva follows the life lesson, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go
The art of balance
Take a look at another snippet of the Oh Baby actress's inspiring fitness journey
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
An inspiring journey
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Here is another insight into the Southern beauty’s motivating health routine
Practicing self care
The diva makes sure to keep her body and mind healthy with the help of yoga
Inner health
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
We hope Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to inspire us with her fitness journey by sharing glimpses of her workout session on the internet
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
A true fitness junkie
