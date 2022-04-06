Entertainment

Samantha’s skincare routine

Loves pampering skin

The Oh! Baby actress is known for her flawless skin. Her no-makeup selfies are proof of so

Beauty mantra

Samantha believes steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin and also regularly follows it

Samantha also loves Korean skincare products. She once revealed that she loves Korean skincare as they have amazingly light products

Korean skincare

Samantha considers sandalwood as her go-to and uses it in her favourite DIY mask to keep her skin glowy and clean

DIY mask

The gorgeous actress shared that her favourite facial treatment is Vitamin infusion therapy as it gives tons of goodness to the skin

Favourite facial

Samantha recommends the usage of a chemical exfoliant twice a week to effectively get rid of acne and brighten skin

Chemical exfoliant

To maintain her skin, Samantha eats well-balanced and nutritious food that keeps her body and skin healthy too

Healthy food

For skin to glow, the mind has to be at peace and Samantha definitely knows the trick. She often mediates to increase self-awareness and a positive mindset

Meditation

Samantha always makes sure to experiment with her skin products, knowing exactly what is best for her

Skincare geek

Samantha uses double masking for everyday glow and flawless skin

Double masking

