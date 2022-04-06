Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
APR 06, 2022
Samantha’s skincare routine
Loves pampering skin
Image: Samantha Instagram
The Oh! Baby actress is known for her flawless skin. Her no-makeup selfies are proof of so
Beauty mantra
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha believes steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin and also regularly follows it
Samantha also loves Korean skincare products. She once revealed that she loves Korean skincare as they have amazingly light products
Image: Samantha Instagram
Korean skincare
Samantha considers sandalwood as her go-to and uses it in her favourite DIY mask to keep her skin glowy and clean
DIY mask
Image: Samantha Instagram
The gorgeous actress shared that her favourite facial treatment is Vitamin infusion therapy as it gives tons of goodness to the skin
Image: Samantha Instagram
Favourite facial
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha recommends the usage of a chemical exfoliant twice a week to effectively get rid of acne and brighten skin
Chemical exfoliant
Image: Samantha Instagram
To maintain her skin, Samantha eats well-balanced and nutritious food that keeps her body and skin healthy too
Healthy food
Image: Samantha Instagram
For skin to glow, the mind has to be at peace and Samantha definitely knows the trick. She often mediates to increase self-awareness and a positive mindset
Meditation
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha always makes sure to experiment with her skin products, knowing exactly what is best for her
Skincare geek
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha uses double masking for everyday glow and flawless skin
Double masking
