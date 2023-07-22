Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
JULY 22, 2023
Samantha-Shruti: Actors who are vegetarian
The Ponniyan Selvan actress is vegetarian and consumes organic food. She is also associated with PETA
Trisha Krishnan
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram
The actor is a Tamil Brahmin due to which he is vegetarian
Image: R Madhavan’s Instagram
R Madhavan
The actress recently switched to a vegetarian diet before being a non-vegetarian
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
The popular actress loves homemade vegetarian food which she claims contributes to her beautiful skin and body
Shriya Saran
Image: Shriya Saran’s instagram
Dhanush
Image: Dhanush’s instagram
Dhanush is a big foodie who follows a vegetarian diet and loves home-cooked meals
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The actress switched to a vegetarian diet during covid from a non-vegetarian lifestyle and even claims to grow her vegetables at home
Kajal is said to be vegetarian by choice and also loves a plant-based diet
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s instagram
The actress gave up on meat due to her love for animals and now follows a vegetarian diet since she was pregnant
Amy Jackson
Image: Amy Jackson’s instagram
Suriya
Image: Suriya’s instagram
The actor follows a strict vegetarian diet and loves south Indian cuisine
Image: Shruthi Hassan’s instagram
The singer and actress follows veganism and has been vocal about the welfare of animals
Shruti Hasaan
