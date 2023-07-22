Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JULY 22, 2023

Samantha-Shruti: Actors who are vegetarian

The Ponniyan Selvan actress is vegetarian and consumes organic food. She is also associated with PETA

Trisha Krishnan

Image:  Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram

The actor is a Tamil Brahmin due to which he is vegetarian

Image: R Madhavan’s Instagram

R Madhavan

The actress recently switched to a vegetarian diet before being a non-vegetarian

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

The popular actress loves homemade vegetarian food which she claims contributes to her beautiful skin and body

Shriya Saran

Image: Shriya Saran’s instagram

Dhanush

Image: Dhanush’s instagram

Dhanush is a big foodie who follows a vegetarian diet and loves home-cooked meals

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress switched to a vegetarian diet during covid from a non-vegetarian lifestyle and even claims to grow her vegetables at home

Kajal is said to be vegetarian by choice and also loves a plant-based diet

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s instagram

The actress gave up on meat due to her love for animals and now follows a vegetarian diet since she was pregnant

Amy Jackson

Image: Amy Jackson’s instagram

Suriya

Image:  Suriya’s instagram

The actor follows a strict vegetarian diet and loves south Indian cuisine

Image:  Shruthi Hassan’s instagram

The singer and actress follows veganism and has been vocal about the welfare of animals

Shruti Hasaan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here