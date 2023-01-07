Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

JAN 07, 2023

Samantha to Prabhas: South celebs on KWK

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Image: Vijay Devarakonda Instagram

Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most popular talk shows in Bollywood. However, in the recent past, several South celebs have graced the controversial couch as well

South stars on 'Koffee With Karan'

Image: Koffee With Karan 

In the last season of the show, Koffee With Karan 7 Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut alongside Akshay Kumar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Talking to the K3G director, the Yashoda star opened up on the prevalent nepotism issue in Tollywood. She also slammed the rumors of demanding 250 crores as alimony from ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya

Clearing the air

Image: Koffee With Karan 

During the latest season of the show, Vijay Deverakonda appeared in one of the episodes with his Liger co-star, Ananya Panday

Vijay Devarakonda

Image: Vijay Devarakonda Instagram

During their candid conversation, the Arjun Reddy actor opened up about his relationships, and journey in the industry, among other things

VD gets candid 

Back in 2018, the entire team of the popular series Baahubali including SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati made headlines with an episode of Season 6

Image: Twitter

Team Baahubali!

Image: Twitter

When KJo questioned Prabhas about getting female attention, the actor revealed that it is nice to have so many people loving him, however, he finds it better when they are at a distance

Prabhas

The host also asked Rana Daggubati about his equation with his rumored ex-girlfriend Trisha Krishnan. To this, the actor replied by saying, "We were just good friends."

Rana Daggubati

Image: Twitter

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli said that Prabhas is a 'bad boy' among the two leading men of Baahubali, as it is difficult to determine what he is up to

Image: Twitter

SS Rajamouli

It was speculated that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also grace the famous couch during season 7 to promote their period action drama, RRR. However, it could not be so

Image: RRR Instagram

Team RRR on Koffee With Karan?

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here