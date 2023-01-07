JAN 07, 2023

Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar is undoubtedly one of the most popular talk shows in Bollywood. However, in the recent past, several South celebs have graced the controversial couch as well
South stars on 'Koffee With Karan'
In the last season of the show, Koffee With Karan 7 Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut alongside Akshay Kumar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Talking to the K3G director, the Yashoda star opened up on the prevalent nepotism issue in Tollywood. She also slammed the rumors of demanding 250 crores as alimony from ex-hubby Naga Chaitanya
Clearing the air
During the latest season of the show, Vijay Deverakonda appeared in one of the episodes with his Liger co-star, Ananya Panday
Vijay Devarakonda
During their candid conversation, the Arjun Reddy actor opened up about his relationships, and journey in the industry, among other things
VD gets candid
Back in 2018, the entire team of the popular series Baahubali including SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati made headlines with an episode of Season 6
Team Baahubali!
When KJo questioned Prabhas about getting female attention, the actor revealed that it is nice to have so many people loving him, however, he finds it better when they are at a distance
Prabhas
The host also asked Rana Daggubati about his equation with his rumored ex-girlfriend Trisha Krishnan. To this, the actor replied by saying, "We were just good friends."
Rana Daggubati
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli said that Prabhas is a 'bad boy' among the two leading men of Baahubali, as it is difficult to determine what he is up to
SS Rajamouli
It was speculated that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also grace the famous couch during season 7 to promote their period action drama, RRR. However, it could not be so