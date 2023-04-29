Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

APRIL 29, 2023

Samantha's educational qualification

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha is an Indian actress who prominently appears in Tamil and Telugu films

Profession

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha revealed in an interview that she was a topper and never thought of being an actor

Studios

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

She has been vocal about the financial condition earlier that stopped her from pursuing further education

Struggle 

Image : Ragalahari’s Twitter

Her report card of 9th grade surfaced on the Internet recently

Report Card

Image : Ragalahari’s Twitter

She scored 88.7 % in her 10th grade at St.Stephen School in Chennai

Topper in Tenth

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

It is said she has a degree in Commerce and passed with distinction

College life

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

After college, she started working as a model and then got her first film Ye Maaya Chesave

After life

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

She is one of the most adored actors with a fan following of 26.2 Million followers on Instagram

Fan love

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Her appearance in the song ‘Oo Antava’ made everyone go crazy and she received immense love

Viral Factor

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

She is gearing up for her film Kushi along with Vijay Deverakonda

Promising Actor

