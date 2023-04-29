APRIL 29, 2023
Samantha's educational qualification
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha is an Indian actress who prominently appears in Tamil and Telugu films
Profession
Samantha revealed in an interview that she was a topper and never thought of being an actor
Studios
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She has been vocal about the financial condition earlier that stopped her from pursuing further education
Struggle
Image : Ragalahari’s Twitter
Her report card of 9th grade surfaced on the Internet recently
Report Card
Image : Ragalahari’s Twitter
She scored 88.7 % in her 10th grade at St.Stephen School in Chennai
Topper in Tenth
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
It is said she has a degree in Commerce and passed with distinction
College life
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
After college, she started working as a model and then got her first film Ye Maaya Chesave
After life
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She is one of the most adored actors with a fan following of 26.2 Million followers on Instagram
Fan love
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Her appearance in the song ‘Oo Antava’ made everyone go crazy and she received immense love
Viral Factor
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
She is gearing up for her film Kushi along with Vijay Deverakonda
Promising Actor
