Samantha aced the stripes trend as she wore a monochrome striped handloom saree from Archana and Puneeth and experimented the look with a waist belt. Statement necklace, center-parted wavy hair and nude makeup completed this stunning look
Always a Stunner
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha is a stunner as she decked up in a handwoven organza silk saree and paired her look with an embroidered hand-painted blouse and glam makeup with glossy lips. With statement earrings, she stole hearts with her vintage look
The Oh Baby actress turned into the most beautiful bride ever, and we are smitten. She wore a red Banaras saree with gold jewellery and a hairstyle with flowers
Image: Samantha Instagram
Bride's dream
The diva pulled off the red saree look for a film festival and left everyone impressed. The actress donned a red saree with a sequin slit and a matching net blouse, teamed up with bold make up and lit up the room
Party ready in red
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha showed that saree isn't all traditional as opted for a pink saree by Krésha Bajaj and tied it with a full sleeves high-neck blouse and looked nothing less than a diva
Image: Samantha Instagram
Young & experimental
Subtle yet fashionable
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha treated us with a stunning look in a blush pink floral saree, which is perfect for summer pre-wedding festivities. Looks so subtle yet eye-grabbing with a halter blouse and minimal make-up
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha looked absolutely phenomenal in an ivory saree and cut-out blouse. The actress wore gajra in her hair and accessorised with pearl jhumkas
Beautiful beyond words
Image: Samantha Instagram
The beauty proved pastels are the new way as she opted for a pastel-pink saree and kept it very minimal in a loose bun and silver jhumkas. The Jaanu actress went subtle with her makeup - just light lipstick and blush
Pastel is the new black
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha looked fabulous in a blue saree by Raw Mango and paired up with a boat neck blouse. The makeup was perfect matte and loaded with heavy Kundan jewellery for a grand traditional look
Fabulous in blue
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha aced the ruffles look in a maroon saree, corset cut blouse and oh-glam bold makeup and short curled hair that made an amazing combination one can ever see