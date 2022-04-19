Entertainment

 Priyanka Goud

apr 19, 2022

Heading 3

Samantha's elegant saree looks

Monochrome trend

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha aced the stripes trend as she wore a monochrome striped handloom saree from Archana and Puneeth and experimented the look with a waist belt. Statement necklace, center-parted wavy hair and nude makeup completed this stunning look

Always a Stunner

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha is a stunner as she decked up in a handwoven organza silk saree and paired her look with an embroidered hand-painted blouse and glam makeup with glossy lips. With statement earrings, she stole hearts with her vintage look

The Oh Baby actress turned into the most beautiful bride ever, and we are smitten. She wore a red Banaras saree with gold jewellery and a hairstyle with flowers

Image: Samantha Instagram

Bride's dream

The diva pulled off the red saree look for a film festival and left everyone impressed. The actress donned a red saree with a sequin slit and a matching net blouse, teamed up with bold make up and lit up the room

Party ready in red

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha showed that saree isn't all traditional as opted for a pink saree by Krésha Bajaj and tied it with a full sleeves high-neck blouse and looked nothing less than a diva

Image: Samantha Instagram

Young & experimental

Subtle yet fashionable

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha treated us with a stunning look in a blush pink floral saree, which is perfect for summer pre-wedding festivities. Looks so subtle yet eye-grabbing with a halter blouse and minimal make-up

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looked absolutely phenomenal in an ivory saree and cut-out blouse. The actress wore gajra in her hair and accessorised with pearl jhumkas

Beautiful beyond words

Image: Samantha Instagram

The beauty proved pastels are the new way as she opted for a pastel-pink saree and kept it very minimal in a loose bun and silver jhumkas. The Jaanu actress went subtle with her makeup - just light lipstick and blush

Pastel is the new black

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looked fabulous in a blue saree by Raw Mango and paired up with a boat neck blouse. The makeup was perfect matte and loaded with heavy Kundan jewellery for a grand traditional look

Fabulous in blue

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha aced the ruffles look in a maroon saree, corset cut blouse and oh-glam bold makeup and short curled hair that made an amazing combination one can ever see

Ruffles can never wrong

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shruti Haasan goth looks

Click Here