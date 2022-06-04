Heading 3

Samantha's Indo-western looks

Priyanka Goud

June 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha showed how Indo western outfits can be classy in handwoven silk organza, a block-printed multicolour dress by Eka and teamed it with an elegant Pashmina shawl

Elegance personified 

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha took her saree look a notch higher as she paired it with a denim jacket. We can’t wait to ace this on-point indo-western style of hers

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha has proved pink is all you need in a colour block Indo western dress. Even with no accessories, she showed to make a co-ord set look beautiful

Pink is cute

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha once wore a basic kurta set but teamed up with a crop top, giving it a nice touch of Indo western. No make-up and nude heels made the look perfect

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha in bright yellow dress with a belt gave out major inspo for summer as it is all things stylish and comfortable

Bright as sunflower

Image: Samantha Instagram

This South diva once wore a lovely pastel ensemble with embroidered crop top paired with dhoti pants attached to a saree drape. It was an ethnic look with a slightly modern twist

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha added a hint of glamour to her basic white indo western dress with heels and statement earrings. A look that can make you stand out on every occasion

Keeping up with the classic

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha donned a red dress, which is a perfect comfy Indo western that can go from AM to PM and office to party. With simple earrings, she defined the look

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha once wore a basic kurta set but teamed up with a crop top, giving it a nice touch of Indo western. No make-up and nude heels made the look perfect

Fashion queen

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ram Charan to Dulquer Stars & toned abs

Click Here