Samantha's Indo-western looks
Priyanka Goud
June 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha showed how Indo western outfits can be classy in handwoven silk organza, a block-printed multicolour dress by Eka and teamed it with an elegant Pashmina shawl
Elegance personified
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha took her saree look a notch higher as she paired it with a denim jacket. We can’t wait to ace this on-point indo-western style of hers
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha has proved pink is all you need in a colour block Indo western dress. Even with no accessories, she showed to make a co-ord set look beautiful
Pink is cute
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha once wore a basic kurta set but teamed up with a crop top, giving it a nice touch of Indo western. No make-up and nude heels made the look perfect
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha in bright yellow dress with a belt gave out major inspo for summer as it is all things stylish and comfortable
Bright as sunflower
Image: Samantha Instagram
This South diva once wore a lovely pastel ensemble with embroidered crop top paired with dhoti pants attached to a saree drape. It was an ethnic look with a slightly modern twist
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha added a hint of glamour to her basic white indo western dress with heels and statement earrings. A look that can make you stand out on every occasion
Keeping up with the classic
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha donned a red dress, which is a perfect comfy Indo western that can go from AM to PM and office to party. With simple earrings, she defined the look
Image: Samantha Instagram
Fashion queen
