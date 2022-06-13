Heading 3
Samantha's inspiring workout videos
JUNE 13, 2022
Video: Samantha Instagram
Samantha Akkineni is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry and there is no denying about it. The actress always preaches about fitness, yoga, diet and healthy food
Video: Samantha Instagram
Deadlifts, squats, aerobics to aerial yoga— you name it and Samantha has tired all out. She also inspires others by posting clips and snaps from her workout session
Video: Samantha Instagram
Samantha lifts heavyweights like a superwoman. She can be seen lifting 90kgs heavyweights aiming for 100. The clip included the words, "100 kgs I see you !!! 90 today 10 more to go"
Video: Samantha Instagram
While Samantha tried to work out in the gym, her two furry friends interrupted her by trying to stop her from jumping and she had fun fooling them
Video: Samantha Instagram
Samantha likes to keep her workouts at gym very. Sharing her thoughts about being a strong woman, Sam captioned, "The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need tomorrow."
Video: Samantha Instagram
Even off-location shooting can't stop Samantha from working out. She showed her morning workout of lifting heavy weights on her bare back like a pro
Video: Samantha Instagram
Samantha makes sure to try new workout routines. In this, she is seen dodging the stick as her trainer moves it all over the body and called 'Nagin Mobility drill'
Video: Samantha Instagram
Samantha showed off her power by lifting some heavyweights as she took up the challenge from Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff
Video: Samantha Instagram
Samantha believes in keeping her fitness game on point. A great example is this video of Samantha performing a cartwheel with the help of her trainer and nailing it
Video: Samantha Instagram
Samantha took her Sunday inspiration from Tokyo Olympics winner Mirabai Chanu and challenged.her beast mode with an intense workout as she flaunted toned arms and toned back
