Heading 3

Samantha's interesting facts

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Samantha Instagram

Early life 

Before stepping into the acting business, Samantha did many odd jobs. She even worked part-time as a model

Image: Samantha Instagram

Inspiration 

Samantha is inspired by Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn

Image: Samantha Instagram

NGO

The actress has established an NGO named Pratyusha Support which helps poor kids and women who fall ill

Image: Samantha Instagram

Diagnosed with diabetes 

The Oh! Baby actress was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. She later essayed the role of a diabetic patient in the film titled S/O of Satyamurthy

Image: Samantha Instagram

Debut film

Many believe that Samantha made her debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maya Chesave (2010), but it is not. Her debut movie is ‘Moscowin Kavery’ (2010) which was helmed by Ravi Varman

Image: Samantha Instagram

Favourite food

Samantha may be South Indian, but her love for Japanese cuisine is unbeatable. She loves sushi the most and can't say no to this dish

Image: Samantha Instagram

Best school student

The actress was brilliant as a student and used to top the class all the time. Often pics of exam reports have surfaced on social media platforms

Image: Samantha Instagram

Best Actress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare award for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu in the same year

Image: Samantha Instagram

Fitness enthusiast

Samantha is one of the fittest actresses of Tollywood. The actress who is very active on social media keeps sharing her workout videos giving her fans an insight into her fitness routine

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's travel escapades

Click Here