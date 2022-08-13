Heading 3
Samantha's interesting facts
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Samantha Instagram
Early life
Before stepping into the acting business, Samantha did many odd jobs. She even worked part-time as a model
Image: Samantha Instagram
Inspiration
Samantha is inspired by Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn
Image: Samantha Instagram
NGO
The actress has established an NGO named Pratyusha Support which helps poor kids and women who fall ill
Image: Samantha Instagram
Diagnosed with diabetes
The Oh! Baby actress was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. She later essayed the role of a diabetic patient in the film titled S/O of Satyamurthy
Image: Samantha Instagram
Debut film
Many believe that Samantha made her debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maya Chesave (2010), but it is not. Her debut movie is ‘Moscowin Kavery’ (2010) which was helmed by Ravi Varman
Image: Samantha Instagram
Favourite food
Samantha may be South Indian, but her love for Japanese cuisine is unbeatable. She loves sushi the most and can't say no to this dish
Image: Samantha Instagram
Best school student
The actress was brilliant as a student and used to top the class all the time. Often pics of exam reports have surfaced on social media platforms
Image: Samantha Instagram
Best Actress
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare award for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu in the same year
Image: Samantha Instagram
Fitness enthusiast
Samantha is one of the fittest actresses of Tollywood. The actress who is very active on social media keeps sharing her workout videos giving her fans an insight into her fitness routine
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's travel escapades