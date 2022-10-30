Heading 3
Samantha's interesting facts
Image: Samantha Instagram
Before stepping into the acting business, Samantha did many odd jobs. She even worked part-time as a model.
Early life
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha is inspired by Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.
Inspiration
Image: Samantha Instagram
The actress has established an NGO named Pratyusha Support which helps poor kids and women who fall ill.
NGO
Image: Samantha Instagram
The Oh! Baby actress was diagnosed with diabetes in 2013. She later essayed the role of a diabetic patient in the film titled S/O of Satyamurthy.
Diagnosed with diabetes
Image: Samantha Instagram
Many believe that Samantha made her debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maya Chesave (2010), but it is not. Her debut movie is ‘Moscowin Kavery’ (2010) which was helmed by Ravi Varman.
Debut film
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha may be South Indian, but her love for Japanese cuisine is unbeatable. She loves sushi the most and can't say no to this dish.
Favourite food
Image: Samantha Instagram
The actress was brilliant as a student and used to top the class all the time. Often pics of exam reports have surfaced on social media platforms.
Best school student
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the second actress after Revathi to win a Filmfare award for Best Actress in Tamil and Telugu in the same year.
Best Actress
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha is one of the fittest actresses in Tollywood. The actress who is very active on social media keeps sharing her workout videos giving her fans an insight into her fitness routine.
Fitness enthusiast
