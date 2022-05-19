Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
MAY 19, 2022
Samantha's luxe bag collection
Image: Samantha Instagram
Apart from her a-la-mode outfit choices, Samantha also stuns with her designer bags, from Louis Vuitton to YSL, that comes with a hefty price tag
Samantha’s love for bags
Image: Samantha Instagram
Gucci is another brand, which she likes the most. This GG Marmont Love mini sling bag by Gucci is one of the most stylish ones and is worth approx Rs 1.40 Lakh
Cute pink bag
Crossbody bags are the new trending thing and Samantha being the total fashionista definitely wouldn't miss on it. This glittery bag is worth Rs. 70,000 approx
Image: Samantha Instagram
The must bag
This simple yet cute bag from Wandler of Samantha is worth almost 50,000
Image: Samantha Instagram
Everyday stylish bag
Image: Samantha Instagra
This fancy yet expensive Bleecker Box handbag of Samantha from her favouroite brand Louis Vuitton is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh approx. Queen is the word!
Queen for a reason
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha's travel is incomplete with her signature bag. She picked a pair of pochettes attached with a round coin purse that is worth a lakh
The popular purse
Image: Samantha Instagram
One of Samantha’s favourite bags is a tote see-through bag worth Rs 72,000. One of the most classic pieces that she owns, and is her best travel bag too
The perfect accessory
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha looked her elegant best in a pink elegant kurta set paired with a Fendi sling bag that is worth a whopping Rs 1,25,000 approx
All things pretty
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha has a wide range of Dior bags, however, this handbag from Dior's new collection and is called the Medium Dior Vibe Hobo Bag and is worth approx 2.5 Lakhs
Classy one to the collection
