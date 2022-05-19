Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

MAY 19, 2022

Samantha's luxe bag collection

Image: Samantha Instagram

Apart from her a-la-mode outfit choices, Samantha also stuns with her designer bags, from Louis Vuitton to YSL, that comes with a hefty price tag

Samantha’s love for bags

Image: Samantha Instagram

Gucci is another brand, which she likes the most. This GG Marmont Love mini sling bag by Gucci is one of the most stylish ones and is worth approx Rs 1.40 Lakh

Cute pink bag

Crossbody bags are the new trending thing and Samantha being the total fashionista definitely wouldn't miss on it. This glittery bag is worth Rs. 70,000 approx

Image: Samantha Instagram

The must bag

This simple yet cute bag from Wandler of Samantha is worth almost 50,000

Image: Samantha Instagram

Everyday stylish bag

Image: Samantha Instagra

This fancy yet expensive Bleecker Box handbag of Samantha from her favouroite brand Louis Vuitton is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh approx. Queen is the word!

Queen for a reason

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha's travel is incomplete with her signature bag. She picked a pair of pochettes attached with a round coin purse that is worth a lakh

The popular purse

Image: Samantha Instagram

One of Samantha’s favourite bags is a tote see-through bag worth Rs 72,000. One of the most classic pieces that she owns, and is her best travel bag too

The perfect accessory

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looked her elegant best in a pink elegant kurta set paired with a Fendi sling bag that is worth a whopping Rs 1,25,000 approx

All things pretty

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha has a wide range of Dior bags, however, this handbag from Dior's new collection and is called the Medium Dior Vibe Hobo Bag and is worth approx 2.5 Lakhs

Classy one to the collection

