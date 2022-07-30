Heading 3

Samantha's luxurious Hyderabad home

JULY 30, 2022

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha’s home tour

Samantha's house in Hyderabad is perfectly lavish with all swanky features and is subtle with cosy corners and open areas

Image: Samantha Instagram

Living room

Living room of Samantha is well decorated with grey walls adorned and huge paintings. The area has wooden flooring that is complemented with grey couches, exquisite carpet and a wooden centre table

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha’s huge bedroom with king size bed is all white. The room is well-lit and has ample space to move around and even meditate

Spacious bedroom

Image: Samantha Instagram

Lavish backyard

Samantha's backyard is a perfect blend of modern and classic with a swimming pool, potted white plants, and grass with comfortable lounge chairs. Samantha often takes pics and chills with her dog Hash

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha’s lavish home also has well-equipped with the state-of-the-art gym where she often sweats it out to stay fit

In house gym

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha’s home also features a special home theater with wooden flooring that adds a touch of warmth to the space. The movie room also features a huge sound system and boasts recliners

Home theatre

Image: Samantha Instagram

The actress’ kitchen is a modern space with brown cupboards surrounding a cooking platform

Open Kitchen

Samantha’s house also has cosy corners and this one with a black couch looks like is the spot she enjoys some me time

Image: Samantha Instagram

Cosy corners

Image: Samantha Instagram

There is a bar-like area in the enclosed space in the backyard of the penthouse. It features a white spiral vintage-style staircase that is built in a modern way. Samantha is often seen posing in the backdrop of the staircase

Penthouse

