Samantha's must-watch movies

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMBD

Samantha is one such actress who impressed audiences with her very debut movie Ye Maya Chesave itself. Her role as Jessie, alongside Naga Chaitanya, is one of the best-loved stories

Ye Maya Chesave

Image: IMBD

One of the best films made in the history of cinema is Eega, where Samantha showed her chemistry with a fly and is considered one of her finest performances

Eega

Image: IMBD

Samantha played the character of Vaembu in Super Deluxe and was completely a surprise package. She left the audience amazed with her never seen before role in the film

Super Deluxe

Image: IMBD

One of the best movies created in the South industry, Oh! Baby features Samantha as a 24-year-old Swathi, who wishes to fulfil her dream as a singer when time takes her back to her younger self

Oh! Baby

Image: IMBD

Samantha proved her credibility with Jaanu, which was a Telugu remake of Trisha Krishnan's 96. The actress did a perfect justice despite the risk of the remake

Jaanu

Image: Twitter

Samantha played the role of an intern reporter and gave an effortless performance in U-Turn. Sam pulled off this intense role effortlessly in this well-made gripping thriller

U-Turn

Image: IMBD

Samantha delightfully carried the role of Sravani who fell in love with a disturbed person and then turned him into a more responsible being and received a lot of praise from the public

Majili

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha’s incredible performance in her Hindi web debut The Family Man 2 left audience speechless. It also made a path for her in Bollywood and the hearts of North audiences

Family Man 2

Samantha put her name on the map with her knock-out performance in the Ram Charan starrer Ragasthalam and proved she can ace any role

Image: IMBD

Rangasthalam

Samantha's chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay was a huge treat to fans. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who is ready to go beyond everything in order to save the life of his daughter

Image: IMBD

Theri

