Samantha's must-watch movies
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMBD
Samantha is one such actress who impressed audiences with her very debut movie Ye Maya Chesave itself. Her role as Jessie, alongside Naga Chaitanya, is one of the best-loved stories
Ye Maya Chesave
Image: IMBD
One of the best films made in the history of cinema is Eega, where Samantha showed her chemistry with a fly and is considered one of her finest performances
Eega
Image: IMBD
Samantha played the character of Vaembu in Super Deluxe and was completely a surprise package. She left the audience amazed with her never seen before role in the film
Super Deluxe
Image: IMBD
One of the best movies created in the South industry, Oh! Baby features Samantha as a 24-year-old Swathi, who wishes to fulfil her dream as a singer when time takes her back to her younger self
Oh! Baby
Image: IMBD
Samantha proved her credibility with Jaanu, which was a Telugu remake of Trisha Krishnan's 96. The actress did a perfect justice despite the risk of the remake
Jaanu
Image: Twitter
Samantha played the role of an intern reporter and gave an effortless performance in U-Turn. Sam pulled off this intense role effortlessly in this well-made gripping thriller
U-Turn
Image: IMBD
Samantha delightfully carried the role of Sravani who fell in love with a disturbed person and then turned him into a more responsible being and received a lot of praise from the public
Majili
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha’s incredible performance in her Hindi web debut The Family Man 2 left audience speechless. It also made a path for her in Bollywood and the hearts of North audiences
Family Man 2
Samantha put her name on the map with her knock-out performance in the Ram Charan starrer Ragasthalam and proved she can ace any role
Image: IMBD
Rangasthalam
Samantha's chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay was a huge treat to fans. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who is ready to go beyond everything in order to save the life of his daughter
Image: IMBD
Theri
