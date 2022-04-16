Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 16, 2022
Samantha's statement outfits in white
Cool and confident
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha amped up the oomph factor in a stunning pristine white co-ord set. The co-ord set consisted of a chic corset-style strapless top and a flared bottom
Power dressing
Image: Samantha Instagram
The Majili actress made a statement with her gorgeous look in white pantsuit look and we are all hearts for it
Samantha ups the glam quotient as she slipped into a white co-ord set that featured a robe jacket with pants. This look is worthy of AM to PM attire and office to party
Image: Samantha Instagram
Ultra glamorous
Samantha looks beautiful as she flaunts her glowing natural skin in a comfy off-shoulder white dress that is perfect for summer
Natural beauty
Image: Samantha Instagram
Here comes our boss lady Sam. She looked chic in the white trendy suit and added a funky ‘Clip’ game to her tresses
Image: Samantha Instagram
Boss lady
Elegance personified
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha’s ethnic look in white sheer saree, hair bun with flowers is goals. She also gives us cues on how to dress up for weddings in a minimal yet fashionable way
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha looks pretty as always in a bold white backless top and proved that white is the perfect staple for summers as it can never be wrong however you team up
Bold in white
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha’s maxi dress is an attire we aspire for an everyday summer look. It is cool, comfy and good to go on days when you don't want to dress up but look your best
Comfy at best
Image: Samantha Instagram
Nothing can beat the comfort of wearing a kurta pant set. Sam showed us in the past how to keep it elegant yet comfy in an all-white look
Love for ethnic
