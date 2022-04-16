Entertainment

Samantha's statement outfits in white

Cool and confident

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha amped up the oomph factor in a stunning pristine white co-ord set. The co-ord set consisted of a chic corset-style strapless top and a flared bottom

Power dressing

Image: Samantha Instagram

The Majili actress made a statement with her gorgeous look in white pantsuit look and we are all hearts for it

Samantha ups the glam quotient as she slipped into a white co-ord set that featured a robe jacket with pants. This look is worthy of AM to PM attire and office to party

Image: Samantha Instagram

Ultra glamorous

Samantha looks beautiful as she flaunts her glowing natural skin in a comfy off-shoulder white dress that is perfect for summer

Natural beauty

Image: Samantha Instagram

Here comes our boss lady Sam. She looked chic in the white trendy suit and added a funky ‘Clip’ game to her tresses

Image: Samantha Instagram

Boss lady

Elegance personified

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha’s ethnic look in white sheer saree, hair bun with flowers is goals. She also gives us cues on how to dress up for weddings in a minimal yet fashionable way

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looks pretty as always in a bold white backless top and proved that white is the perfect staple for summers as it can never be wrong however you team up

Bold in white

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha’s maxi dress is an attire we aspire for an everyday summer look. It is cool, comfy and good to go on days when you don't want to dress up but look your best

Comfy at best

Image: Samantha Instagram

Nothing can beat the comfort of wearing a kurta pant set. Sam showed us in the past how to keep it elegant yet comfy in an all-white look

Love for ethnic

