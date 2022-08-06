Heading 3
The Sandman: Interesting Facts
AUGUST 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
The Sandman has been known to be one of the darkest comic book series written by Neil Gaiman which was considered the most difficult to adapt till now
Dark Comic Books
The series protagonist is Morpheus, the King of Dreams and on the Netflix show, the character has been portrayed by actor Tom Sturridge
Morpheus
In The Sandman's first season, Dream is captured by a group of occultists in 1916. In the books, the story is covered in Volume 1
Timeline
Sandman creator Neil Gaiman had to tell lead star Tom Sturridge to stop doing 'the Batman voice' when he first began playing Morpheus
Batman Voice
Tom Sturridge called bagging the lead role in Sandman an "astonishing moment" after an extraordinarily long audition process that began in early 2020
Audition
The show features Tom Sturridge's lead spanning different centuries and the actor revealed his favourite look for the character was his long hairstyle from the late 1600s
Morpheus Look
In a recent interview with IndieWire, Neil Gaiman spoke about the show's production design and said, "You would be amazed at how much of it is not CGI."
Not CGI
Game of Thrones fame Gwendoline Christie said she was "flattered and excited" to step into the role of Lucifer during her interview with Den of Geek
Lucifer Morningstar
First published by DC Comics in 1989, The Sandman has been known to have been one of the most imaginative books
DC Comics
Before finalising on Tom Sturridge, the Sandman team had auditioned 200 actors for the Netflix project
Lead Role
