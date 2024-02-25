Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
Sanjana Sanghi’s best Instagram posts
Sanjana poses for a sun-kissed picture in this adorable post with her pet
#1
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana is nailing the bridesmaid look in a navy-blue velvet suit
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
#2
Sanjana is all focused on prepping for a film in this Instagram post
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
#3
Sanjana looks breathtakingly beautiful in this green lehenga
#4
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana looks pretty in this picture, captioned, “Teas of many kinds, fries of a warm and yum kind, cold of a freezing kind, and laughter of a hectic kind”
#5
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana is all smiles while indulging in a delicious breakfast
#6
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana wishes her fans a happy GuruPurab in this lovely Instagram post posing in front of the Golden Temple
#7
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana captioned this pretty picture with, “In snowy New York, this was a rare sunny day, so yes, we overdid the photos okay???”
#8
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana is a sight to behold in this denim-on-denim look in Turkey
#9
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
#10
Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
Sanjana is all smiles in a black ensemble in this Instagram post
