Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Sanjana Sanghi’s best Instagram posts

Sanjana poses for a sun-kissed picture in this adorable post with her pet 

#1

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana is nailing the bridesmaid look in a navy-blue velvet suit

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

#2

Sanjana is all focused on prepping for a film in this Instagram post

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

#3

Sanjana looks breathtakingly beautiful in this green lehenga

#4

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana looks pretty in this picture, captioned, “Teas of many kinds, fries of a warm and yum kind, cold of a freezing kind, and laughter of a hectic kind”

#5

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana is all smiles while indulging in a delicious breakfast 

#6

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana wishes her fans a happy GuruPurab in this lovely Instagram post posing in front of the Golden Temple

#7

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana captioned this pretty picture with, “In snowy New York, this was a rare sunny day, so yes, we overdid the photos okay???” 

#8

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana is a sight to behold in this denim-on-denim look in Turkey

#9

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

#10

Image: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Sanjana is all smiles in a black ensemble in this Instagram post

